5K Dash & Splash on Oct. 30

Forty community members, ranging from elementary school children to adults, took to the streets of Cannon Falls in the annual Bomber Blast 5K Color Run at noon on October 16. This 5K is organized as a prom fundraiser by the Cannon Falls High School junior class and prom committee. The partakers weaved their way from the high school, down the trail to Veterans Memorial, past the community pool and around John Burch Park before finishing back at the high school. Before taking their places at the starting line, participants were given white t-shirts to wear and showered along the route in colorful powders to give this 5k a unique and fun twist.
