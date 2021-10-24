5K Dash & Splash on Oct. 30

With the recent spike in COVID-19 community transmission, Run Saipan has erred on the side of caution and postponed last Saturday’s Run Saipan Dash & Splash to Nov. 13. “Safety is always the No. 1 priority for us. We are supporting the governor for his mandatory 10-day order of school closure. We have a lot of students that signed up for the race and it would not be fair to deny them entry. We just want the community to be safe. I would like to thank the participants for understanding our decision and their patience to hold off until Nov. 13,” said Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr.

