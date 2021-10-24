CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

5K Dash & Splash on Oct. 30

By Mark Rabago
Saipan Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRun Saipan added a twist to its next monthly underground run by incorporating a water element to its 5K Dash & Splash event on Oct. 30 at the East Bay of Lao Lao Bay. The 5K run starts at 6am and actually was originally planned in 2018, according to Run Saipan...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Beaver County Times

5K race to take place Oct. 23 on Pittsburgh International Race Complex

BIG BEAVER — A 5K race to benefit the Western PA Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will take place at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex. Gates will open to the facility starting at 7 a.m. The 5k event has various age divisions for runners as well as a fun walk division. Participants will run/walk a portion of the paddock area and the full 2.8-mile asphalt race track, ending on the finish line. All participates are eligible for prizes. T-shirts will be supplied to those who register early.
PITTSBURGH, PA
hometownsource.com

Wayzata’s Boo Blast and Boo Bash Dash will return Oct. 30

Families are invited to celebrate Halloween in Wayzata by trick-or-treating at retail shops and running in the Boo Bash Dash Oct. 30. The third annual Boo Bash Dash, which debuted in 2018 and took last year off due to the pandemic, invites costumed runners out for a morning of racing and fun.
WAYZATA, MN
midfloridanewspapers.com

AdventHealth hosts Pink on Parade 5K

SEBRING — AdventHealth’s Pink on Parade 5K has become a fixture of running events in Highlands County and this year there was a bit of a twist. The race was held Saturday night, giving runners some cooler weather to compete in. There were 60 people who finished the 5K, along with 19 who competed in the 1-mile run.
LANDON TURNER
ladailypost.com

Barranca Mesa Elementary School PTO Hosts Inaugural Trick-or-Trot 5K & 1 Miler Fun Run/Walk Oct. 30

The PTO for Barranca Mesa Elementary is hosting the first Trick-or-Trot 5K fun run & walk Saturday, Oct. 30 at Barranca Mesa Elementary School. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the 1 Miler begins at 10 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best costume and join in the most fun event of the Halloween season! Monsters of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
chetekalert.com

Dunamis 5k held Saturday

This is the true story of ordinary folks doing rather extraordinary things right here in Chetek. Dunamis Fitness sponsored its first annual in-person 5k on Saturday, Oct. 16. Approximately two dozen people participated, ranging in age from 3 to 74. Participants had sunny skies but 41 degrees at the start of the race and a brisk northwest wind to contend with.
CHETEK, WI
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bomber Blast 5K color run

Forty community members, ranging from elementary school children to adults, took to the streets of Cannon Falls in the annual Bomber Blast 5K Color Run at noon on October 16. This 5K is organized as a prom fundraiser by the Cannon Falls High School junior class and prom committee. The partakers weaved their way from the high school, down the trail to Veterans Memorial, past the community pool and around John Burch Park before finishing back at the high school. Before taking their places at the starting line, participants were given white t-shirts to wear and showered along the route in colorful powders to give this 5k a unique and fun twist.
CANNON FALLS, MN
providencedailydose.com

Monster 5K Dash — Sunday

Even zombies can finish a 5k given enough time, and they can prove it this Sunday with the 5K Monster Dash — a route that includes the bus tunnel of terror. Organizers provide this race information at the event page:. Halloween 5k with kids dash too. This 5k runs through...
SPORTS
WDAM-TV

Petal Jaycees host Halloween 5K

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Junior Chamber got a jump on celebrating Halloween, hosting an early event. Organized by the Petal Jaycee, a Halloween 5K & Fun Run took place Saturday morning. The run began and ended at the Petal Civic Center. The event was held to raise funds...
PETAL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#5k Run#Dash#East Bay#K Dash Splash
carriagetownenews.com

Great Bay 5K

GREENLAND —The Great Bay Stewards is thrilled to be preparing for an in-person Great Bay 5K |Race for a Healthy Estuary on Sat., October 30. Now in its 23rd year, the Great Bay 5K is a major fundraiser for the Great Bay Stewards, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting the health of the estuary alongside the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. The race has brought in more than $200,000 since its launch.
GREENLAND, NH
4newsplus.com

11th Annual Frightwood 5k, Mini Monster Mile & Drac Dash

October 23rd, Saturday at 3pm. The 10th Annual Frightwood 5k, Mini Monster Mile & Drac Dash in Wrightwood. All ages. Walk, run or ride your broomstick. Wear your costumes and have fun! Watch out for ghouls. Registration opens at 3pm at Wrightwood Elementary School. For further info and entry fees: wrightwoodrunningclub.com.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
Saipan Tribune

Nearly 30 participants learn ‘right way to run’

Local runners were given a crash course on the right way to run and how to prevent injuries during a workshop conducted by board-certified orthopedic specialist Dr. T.J. Bellama. Dubbed “The Right Way to Run for YOU” workshop, nearly 30 participants attended the two workshops—first from 10am to 12pm and...
WORKOUTS
The Laker/Lutz News

This pelican made a splash

Theresa Sierra was sitting on her dock on Lake Thomas in Land O’ Lakes when she spotted what she thought was a very large duck. Upon taking a closer look, Sierra realized it was a brown pelican that was very photogenic. It circled her dock a few times before departing.
LAND O' LAKES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
Jambar

Dashing through Youngstown

The fifth annual Youngstown Marathon ran through the fall foliage at Mill Creek Metroparks, the streets of Youngstown State University’s campus and ended at Second Sole in Boardman on Sunday, Oct. 24. The half and full marathons kicked off at 8 a.m. with 326 runners, and the 5K began just...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
vieravoice.com

Fall into Winter 5K

Welcome to the 11th annual Fall Into Winter 5k beach run! This race is the kick-off of the Holiday Beach Classic race series. The series offers three races; The Fall Into Winter 5k ~ The Cocoa Beach Turkey Trot 5k ~ The Reindeer Run 5k. If you participate in all three races you'll receive a medal for each race PLUS a medal commemorating the whole Holiday Beach Classic series.
COCOA BEACH, FL
vieravoice.com

Ghostly Gecko 5k

Benefits Eau Gallie High School Health & Wellness Academy.
LIFESTYLE
Bemidji Pioneer

PHOTOS: Runners dress up for Boo Dash 5k

BEMIDJI -- Mimes, Thing One and Thing Two, ghouls and more were all out running on the Montebello Ski Trail on Saturday morning. The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department held the Boo Dash 5k event on Oct. 30 on the Montebello Ski Trail at City Park. Registration began...
BEMIDJI, MN
murfreesborotn.gov

Spooky Splash at Patterson Park Pool

Come join us at the pool for a spookin’ good time! There will be swimming, crafting, dinner, and pudding surprise. Make sure you are ready to find what might be hidden in the pudding and come prepared to leave your mark on a t-shirt as we tie dye the night away! *Please bring a white shirt to tie dye.*
MURFREESBORO, TN
Saipan Tribune

Run Saipan Dash & Splash postponed to Nov. 13

With the recent spike in COVID-19 community transmission, Run Saipan has erred on the side of caution and postponed last Saturday’s Run Saipan Dash & Splash to Nov. 13. “Safety is always the No. 1 priority for us. We are supporting the governor for his mandatory 10-day order of school closure. We have a lot of students that signed up for the race and it would not be fair to deny them entry. We just want the community to be safe. I would like to thank the participants for understanding our decision and their patience to hold off until Nov. 13,” said Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr.
POLITICS
L'Observateur

Are you living your dash?

God has blessed me with a lot of good friends, and Tom Smith is one of them. A few years ago, as we were talking, he handed me the following eulogy of Ben Rawlins, a president of Union Planters Bank, written and given by his best friend. ARE YOU LIVING...
RESERVE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy