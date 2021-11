A cancer survivor was found to have been infected with Covid for at least 335 days in the longest ever documented case, according to a study.The 47-year old woman, who has not been named, was hospitalised with Covid in Maryland, in the spring of 2020.After 10 months of only experiencing mild or no symptoms, doctors found that she was still testing positive for the virus, reports Business Insider.The woman had been immunocompromised after a successful blood cancer treatment for lymphoma three years earlier, which left her with low levels of B cells, which produce antibodies, according to the study...

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO