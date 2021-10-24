CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool rout leaves Solskjaer at ‘rock bottom’ at United

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he feels at “rock bottom” after a 5-0 humiliation by Liverpool. The rout was begun by Naby Keïta and...

