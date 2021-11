HOUSTON — If the Astros win Friday night, then Major League Baseball wins Friday night. Oh, sure, a Houston pennant, which can be achieved with a victory over the Red Sox in either American League Championship Series Game 6 or Game 7 — both at Minute Maid Park, the latter one Saturday night if necessary — will put the sign-stealing scandal front and center once more, and Rob Manfred enjoys discussing that as much as Kyrie Irving likes vaccine mandates. Though let’s face it: Baseball struggles to produce stories and characters that transcend its (considerable) fan base. And the sign-stealing scandal, for all of the anger and embarrassment it created, clears that high bar.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO