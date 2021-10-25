CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

House hit by gunfire on Logan Street after two reports of shots fired

By Carl Aldinger, Brandon Kyc
 7 days ago

UPDATE: Around 2:45 a.m. on October 24, 2021, Elmira Police responded to the area of Walnut Street and Logan Street for the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they did not find any evidence of a shooting.

Just over an hour later at 3:58 a.m., police responded to the area again for another report of shots fired. This time, officers did find a house with bullet holes, as well as shell casings next to a residence and in the road.

Elmira Shootings: Where are most of Elmira’s shootings happening?

Police said no one was in the home and there were no injuries.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.  This investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)-737-5626 or the tip line at (607)-271-HALT.

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Just before 3:00 a.m. on Oct. 24, the residents of Logan St. in Elmira were woken up to sounds of gunfire not once, but twice in one hour, according to a witness.

The Elmira Police Captain’s Office confirmed this afternoon that there were reports of shots fired in the area, officers responded to the corner of Walnut St. and Logan St. to find no injuries at the scene.

State police searching for trailer theft suspect; public assistance needed

One witness told 18 News they heard six to eight gunshots just before 3:00 a.m. with another eight to ten coming nearly an hour later.

This is yet another reported shooting in the City of Elmira, and as of September 14, 2021, the number of shots fired calls was 82, with this adding to that total.

This is an ongoing investigation, more information will be provided once it becomes available.

