State seeks input on clean water spending priorities

New Haven Register
 9 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont residents are being asked for their input on how to spend about $46.9 million to clean up water pollution in the state. The Vermont Clean Water Board is seeking feedback in an online questionnaire on the...

www.nhregister.com

walterborolive.com

S.C. DNR officials seek public input on protection of state’s rivers

PRESS RELEASE - The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has announced dates for two public meetings to provide citizens with an overview of a new water planning framework that will guide surface water management in the Broad River Basin over the next 50 years. The meetings will also serve...
SPARTANBURG, SC
APG of Wisconsin

State seeks control over how locals spend COVID money

Legislation being considered by the Wisconsin Assembly would require municipalities receiving funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to devote at least 10% of those funds, up to $1 million, to workforce housing projects. The legislation proposed by five Republican lawmakers would ARPA money for projects such as streets,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Herald-Palladium

State committee seeks records on Benton Harbor water crisis

BENTON HARBOR — The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee has asked the state to turn over a list of documents on its response to the elevated lead levels in Benton Harbor’s drinking water. Committee Chair Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, requested records Monday from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, according...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
State
Vermont State
dublinohiousa.gov

Clean Water Starts With You

This year’s Stormwater Awareness week is sure to make a splash. Water is one of the world’s most valued resources, although we are quick to leave our waste behind (yard waste that is). Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District makes efforts to encourage community members to stack hands for this year’s fourth annual Stormwater Awareness Week.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

PUC seeks public input for proposed water rate increases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) scheduled a series of telephonic hearings in early and mid-November to gather public input on rate changes for water and wastewater service proposed by Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. (Aqua Water) and Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Inc. (Aqua Wastewater). Aqua Water provides water service to approximately 434,264 customers […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Morning Sun

St. Louis gets $374K state clean water grant

The city of St. Louis is one of 28 communities to receive a portion of $14 million awarded by the state as part of its Mi Clean Water Plan. The city will receive a $374,722 Drinking Water Asset Management Grant to develop, update or secure distribution system materials as defined by Michigan’s lead and copper rules.
SAINT LOUIS, MI
Sterling Journal-Advocate

CDA seeks input on climate-smart agriculture plan

Broomfield, Colo. — Colorado farmers and ranchers are on the frontlines of climate change and are leading the way on climate-smart agricultural practices. The Colorado Department of Agriculture is working to develop a strategic plan to support the critical work being done in agriculture to address climate challenges faced by all Coloradans.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Odessa American

MPO seeking input

The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting a study for a potential interregional corridor to provide freight and vehicular connectivity in and around the urbanized Midland-Odessa area and is seeking public input. The MPO is planning for a potential interregional corridor to provide freight and vehicular connectivity in and...
ODESSA, TX
portcitydaily.com

Senator, clean water advocates ask for state action after troubling GenX toxicity report

Chemours’ trademark unregulated chemical GenX is more toxic than previously understood, according to a final toxicity report released by the Environmental Protection Agency Monday. The EPA’s new lifetime chronic reference dose for GenX, calculated with the most vulnerable populations in mind, is 3 parts per trillion (ppt). Concentrations of the...
POLITICS
amtrib.com

Anna officials seek input on water tower

Anna City officials are asking residents to weigh on the old water tower located next to Sherley Heritage Park. While no longer in use, it serves as a historic element downtown in the area near the old train depot, the Collin McKinney statue and a future train engine. The water...
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Crawford County Avalanche

DNR seeking input on possible ORV use of Camp Grayling state land

During evaluation of ‘forest road system,’ Department of Natural Resources to consider trial basis ORV traffic on 95 miles in Crawford County. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking input on potential changes of its “forest road system,” including the possibility of opening parts of Camp Grayling state land to ORV traffic on a trial basis.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Oregon City News

OCHS grad: Two measures will sustain Oregon City water system

Home Builders' Roseann Johnson: Though unseen, this mighty network is critical to daily functionAs the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon City has some of the area's oldest water pipes. Though unseen, this mighty network is critical to OC dwellers' daily function. Like the wind, you don't see the water system directly, but rather its effects. Clean water somehow travels to your faucet or toilet, and you anticipate it greeting you on demand. Likewise, most can't see the rusty, cracked pipes, or dangerously low reservoir levels. When it comes to the water system, needed improvements often...
OREGON CITY, OR
wirx.com

Michigan Redistricting Commission Seeking Public Input

Members of the state’s redistricting commission want to hear what residents think about the congressional and legislative maps they’ve drawn. The drafts have been released publicly, the commission on Wednesday held the first of five public hearings to hear comments. Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission Chair Rebecca Szetela told Michigan News Network this week they want feedback about which maps they should ultimately settle on, or if they should make any changes.
MICHIGAN STATE
townofchapelhill.org

Seeking input on how we spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) includes money for local, county, and state governments to address difficulties caused by COVID-19. Governments are still waiting for more information on how funds can be spent, and the Town is already working on how to get community input and approve proposed projects. ARPA...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
centraloregondaily.com

Redmond seeks input on Dry Canyon area improvements

The City of Redmond and Parks Committee invites the community to provide input on potential park improvements within the Central Dry Canyon. This area spans from just south of the tennis and pickleball courts to the north side of the dog park. The projects aim at improving safety, as well...
REDMOND, OR
Sentinel-Echo

KYTC seeks public input on statewide transportation needs

FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is updating its Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan (LRSTP) and gathering input from the traveling public through a Kentucky Statewide Transportation Survey at GetThereTogetherKY.org. Input collected will be used in preparing a plan which will identify the goals, policies, needs, and improvement priorities that will set the direction of Kentucky’s transportation system for the next 25 years.
FRANKFORT, KY
Star News

A decade of Green City, Clean Waters

The Philadelphia Water Department marked the 10th year of its Green City, Clean Waters initiative with an event outside of Crane Arts, at 1400 N. American St., on Thursday. The event, which was catered by local vendors, highlighted the individuals, communities and projects that have been part of the decade-long program. It also included a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the improvements that have been added to American Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Argus Press

Ovid council seeks input from city residents

OVID — Officials are still seeking input from residents on how they feel about the city and changes they might like to see. The city mailed out a 17-question survey to residents Oct. 8 and posted the survey online as well. In a Facebook post Oct. 19 — facebook.com/CityofOvid — officials reminded people there was still time to provide input.
OVID, MI

