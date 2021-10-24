Orange County firefighters give update on lawsuit challenging vaccine mandate

ORLANDO, Fla. — First responders with Orange County Fire Rescue, along with their attorney, gave an update Sunday on their lawsuit challenging vaccine mandates in the county.

Orange County firefighters were joined by Attorney Rachel Rodriguez to discuss the lawsuit and how vaccine mandates have impacted them.

Rodriguez said the legal challenge was filed on Oct. 1 and the case has been assigned to Judge Jeffrey L. Ashton in the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orange County.

Rodriguez said the lawsuit was filed in response to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, after he issued mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in July by calling a state of emergency in the county.

“This mandate is against their Florida constitutional fundamental rights, including the right to privacy,” Rodriguez said.

The lawsuit asks for emergency temporary injunctive relief and requests the court to end the mandate.

Rodriguez said this is being done in part to “determine the rights that my clients have.”

Three of the Orange County first responders shared their stories publicly for the first time on Sunday.

Rodriguez said the lawsuit will have a status conference in a few weeks.

