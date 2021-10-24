CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County firefighters give update on lawsuit challenging vaccine mandate

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 9 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — First responders with Orange County Fire Rescue, along with their attorney, gave an update Sunday on their lawsuit challenging vaccine mandates in the county.

Orange County firefighters were joined by Attorney Rachel Rodriguez to discuss the lawsuit and how vaccine mandates have impacted them.

Rodriguez said the legal challenge was filed on Oct. 1 and the case has been assigned to Judge Jeffrey L. Ashton in the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orange County.

Rodriguez said the lawsuit was filed in response to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, after he issued mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in July by calling a state of emergency in the county.

“This mandate is against their Florida constitutional fundamental rights, including the right to privacy,” Rodriguez said.

The lawsuit asks for emergency temporary injunctive relief and requests the court to end the mandate.

Rodriguez said this is being done in part to “determine the rights that my clients have.”

Three of the Orange County first responders shared their stories publicly for the first time on Sunday.

Rodriguez said the lawsuit will have a status conference in a few weeks.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Few snags for Election Day voting amid scrutiny on process

ATLANTA — (AP) — After a year of dealing with false claims and death threats, election officials appeared on track Tuesday to deliver a relatively smooth Election Day. There were few reports of voting or equipment problems, other than the sporadic power outage or polling place opening late that is not unusual for Election Day. It was too soon to gauge the effects of new voting restrictions in place in a few states.
ATLANTA, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US panel urges kids 5-11 get COVID shots, final OK due soon

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for the...
KIDS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

