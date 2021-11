This week, New Yorkers have a historic opportunity to vote to give every New Yorker a right to clean air, clean water, and a healthful environment. Proposition 2–known as the Environmental Rights (or Green) Amendment–would amend the New York Constitution to create new legal pathways for environmental justice communities to fight pollution, improve public health, and secure justice. A constitutional right would also be a powerful articulation of our shared values felt far beyond the courtroom.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO