Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Charlotte Hornets (3-0) play against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 4:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 24, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 111, Brooklyn Nets 95 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Celtics just a little too sloppy allowing Houston to keep it just a little too close. This could cost them tomorrow against Charlotte. Tatum’s night should be over but instead they still need him on the floor – 9:13 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Sign things are returning to normal:

Thundor is in the building tonight.

This man has outlasted Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Nick Collison and Steven Adams. pic.twitter.com/hHIYapqLDX – 9:10 PM

Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio

10:30pm #SportsXtra: @Jeremy Lin JEREMY LIN joining me from China! He’ll talk about having COVID-19 & his new role @UNICEFUSA Ambassador,advocating for children’s mental health. I interviewed Jeremy so much during #Knicks #Linsanity so we laughed when I point out his #Nets bobblehead! pic.twitter.com/McU5k20BbM – 9:04 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Hornets pull away in fourth quarter to beat Nets, start 3-0 for first time nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/24/hor… – 8:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

James Harden is averaging 3.0 free throw attempts this season, the lowest mark of his career.

The new rule is working. pic.twitter.com/g8mZUUERQE – 8:36 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

“We definitely want Kyrie Irving out here on the floor, and he is a huge part of what we do…but no one is going to lose confidence while we’re playing and hope Kyrie comes to save us during the game.” #Nets

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:20 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Spread love the Brooklyn way is so much more than a lyric (and ex-podcast). I’m grateful and blessed to call everyone here my family who have been with me since Day 1.

Thank you BROOKLYN 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hmmZZmbSRo – 8:17 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

LaMelo Ball and Jay-Z spoke briefly at halftime during Charlotte’s 16-point victory. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/24/wat… – 8:10 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Imagine drafting Jonathan Kuminga or James Bouknight instead of Josh Giddey. – 8:01 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Here are the individual player grades as the Charlotte Hornets defeat the Brooklyn Nets on the road. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/charlott… – 8:00 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

After a rough finish to the Nets game, Danny Green just buried two 3s in a row and the Sixers lead 54-40 late in the first half. – 7:57 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

I have to remind myself that there are a subset of people that didn’t watch James Harden go through early season slumps in Houston when I’m reading Twitter today. – 7:57 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

I don’t think James Harden is getting hurt by the new rules

I think he currently has no burst off the dribble. So if the whistle isn’t blowing, his scoring is currently limited to contested threes – 7:56 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

LaMelo Ball this season:

✅ 22.0 PPG

✅ 5.7 RPG

✅ 6.0 APG

Ball is the second-youngest player in NBA history to average at least 20p/5r/5a per game through his first three games of a season. Only LeBron James (2004-05) did so at a younger age. pic.twitter.com/2YiBslUSS2 – 7:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

NBA power rankings: #Jazz rise, #Suns, #Lakers, #Nets fall in first week of season azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:39 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

In their 1st 3-0 start, Hornets look so balanced that LaMelo Ball told his coach to leave it to backup Ish Smith in the 4th.

The Nets looked like a team that could use Kyrie Irving while scoring just 37 points in the second half.

apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 7:30 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Kevin Durant today:

✅ 38 PTS

✅ 5 REB

✅ 17-24 FG

Since the @Brooklyn Nets joined the NBA in 1976, Durant is the only player to average 30 PPG and 10 RPG through his first three games of a season. pic.twitter.com/KFEKxY0z8g – 7:29 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Miles Bridges today:

✅ 32 PTS

✅ 9 REB

✅ 9-16 FG

✅ 11-12 FT

Believe it or not, the @Charlotte Hornets are 3-0 for the first time in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/sIEM8Wp4b5 – 7:21 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

James Harden comments on the new NBA rules re: drawing fouls. pic.twitter.com/zzC3WPWXDd – 7:05 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

James Harden vs. Charlotte today

✅back to back charges

✅airballed open 3

✅dribble picked in open court

✅one free throw despite repeated efforts to draw fouls

✅routinely beaten off dribble

Maybe it’s just rust and first week and what not, but that was rough. – 7:01 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Harden says he’s still getting his confidence back after the long layover. Adds he’s hesitant out there at times and guys can see it. – 6:54 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden says,

“I’m just getting my confidence back — My confidence will rise and will continue to get better.” – 6:54 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden on his play: “I’m just getting my confidence back. I’m a little hesitant. I know you guys can see it.” #Nets – 6:54 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“Yeah for sure, but I’m not the type to complain about it — It’s hard to already have this stigma.”

⁃James Harden on if he thinks he is the new poster boy of the new rule change. – 6:53 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden on the rule change: “It’s still basketball. A foul is a foul…for me you have to keep going.” Concurs with Nash on being the poster boy, but says it can’t be an excuse. Has asked refs to call what they see. – 6:52 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Just finished Charlotte- Brooklyn

Ummmm …

When is it OK to start worrying about James Harden? – 6:52 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

‘Stand with Kyrie:’ Mob of anti-vaxxers storm Barclays Center #nets #nba nypost.com/2021/10/24/mob… via @nypmetro – 6:44 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

The Hornets are 3-0. My story on what they’re building around LaMelo Ball, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/2897844/2021/1… – 6:43 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Bruce Brown said he was told he was out of the rotation and that the Nets are trying to figure things out. Reminds us he didn’t play the first 10-15 games last season before getting a shot. – 6:41 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant on not having Kyrie Irving: “Nobody’s gonna lose confidence while we’re playing and hope Kyrie comes to save us in the game. Nah. We’ve got to play.” #Nets – 6:41 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Kevin Durant: “We definitely want Kyrie Irving out here on the floor, and he’s a huge part of what we do, but it’s not happening right now, so we’ve got to figure it out. Nobody is going to lose confidence while we’re playing and hope Kyrie comes and saves us during the game.” pic.twitter.com/AtzOvsTIjb – 6:41 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Bruce Brown doesn’t mind what the Nets are doing with his minutes because he’s used to it. He alluded to how last season he did not play the first 10-15 games. – 6:40 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Bruce Brown says,

“Usually teams have more shot attempts than us — If we keep the ball in our hands, we’ll blow people out.” – 6:38 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Interesting #NBA result: The Hornets have joined #Bulls at 3-0 by outscoring Brooklyn 32-17 in 4th, with LaMelo Ball on bench for entire quarter in favor of Ish Smith. – 6:38 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Bruce Brown says,

“We just have to be on the same page defensively.” – 6:37 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kevin Durant was asked twice if he thinks the Nets have enough without Kyrie Irving. Durant said while he is out on floor, he doesn’t think about whether they have enough. He said “we definitely want Kyrie Irving out there on the floor” but also added that Nets have to adapt. – 6:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Asked if the Nets have enough, with Kyrie’s absence implicated, Durant says “We definitely want Kyrie Irving out on the floor. He’s a huge part of what we do. But he’s not out there right now.” Said the team isn’t acting like Irving is coming to save them. – 6:36 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

“It’s three games in. Of course we have enough….no one is waiting for Kyrie to come save us” pic.twitter.com/rZrrTCkiq7 – 6:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant points out that Ish Smith needed 15 shots to get his points, LaMelo had 18 shots and Oubre took 13. Points out that’s solid defense. Charlotte hit tough shots down the stretch to pull away. – 6:36 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant: “We definitely want Kyrie Irving on the floor, and he’s a huge part of what we do, but it’s not happening.”

Says nobody is sitting on the court and “hoping Kyrie comes to save us.” #Nets – 6:35 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Kevin Durant says,

“We definitely want Kyrie Irving out here on the floor — We’re not going to hope Kyrie (Irving) comes to save us.” – 6:35 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Kevin Durant believes the Nets have enough to compete without Kyrie Irving. – 6:34 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant on whether the Nets still have enough offensive firepower without Kyrie Irving: “Yeah. I’m not about to say there’s not enough out here… It’s 3 games in. Of course, we have enough.” #Nets – 6:34 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kyrie Irving said his decision to not get vaccinated “is not a political thing.” Of course it’s a political thing. He should’ve realized that a long time ago. – 6:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said he gives LaMelo a lot of credit because he wanted Ish Smith to stay in the game in the fourth quarter because they were playing so well with him. pic.twitter.com/ml3pAluXb8 – 6:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant: “The swipe-through is still a foul.” Says the ref didn’t think he swiped through in that last game against the 76ers. – 6:32 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Kevin Durant says,

“James (Harden) had to adjust his game because they weren’t calling fouls for him.” – 6:32 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash on how the rules changes are impacting James Harden, who had just one free throw taken and eight (!) turnovers: “I think he’s going to stick with it. I feel like he’s unfairly become the poster boy of not calling those fouls….” #Nets #nba – 6:29 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Borrego on Bridges ” There’s great confidence out there, he’s growing up before our eyes… He’s playing with tenacity out there, he’s guarding Kevin Durant then driving to score on the other end” – 6:28 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said James Harden has unfairly become the poster child of some of these rule changes with non-basketball moves. Said he’s still getting fouled, but feels the refs are hyper-aware with them when Harden has the ball. Harden has shot just nine free throws all season. – 6:26 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash believes James Harden is unfairly treated by the new rules of the league concerning foul calls. He calls him the “poster boy” of the new rule. – 6:24 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets fans need to strap in, national NBA media coverage is going to become a Charlotte love fest after that win.

I urge you to read/listen the articles/podcasts of Hornets specific coverage, not just @At_The_Hive but @SwarmnSting @BuzzBeatPod @HornetsPodcast @SamDracula – 6:23 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said when Charlotte went small, he thought the Nets got static on offense and stoped going to the basket. – 6:22 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

After Week 1…

– Nets losing record

– Lakers losing record

– Bulls, Hornets, T-Wolves undefeated

You love to see it. – 6:19 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

LaMarcus Aldridge had the best plus/minus for the Nets with +5. He tied with Patty Mills for being +21 on Friday and was +2 in the loss to Milwaukee while Mills was +7. – 6:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

With the 111-95 win at BKN, @Charlotte Hornets start the season 3-0 for the first time in franchise history. This marks their first win against the Nets in Brooklyn since 12/11/19 #AllFly – 6:17 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

FINAL: Nets 95, Hornets 111

Kevin Durant (38 PTS, 5 REBS), James Harden (15 PTS, 8 ASTS )and the Nets drop to 1-2 on the season. Miles Bridges (32 PTS) did it all for the Hornets, but Ish Smith (15 PTS) took over in the fourth quarter to take control of the game. – 6:16 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Miles Bridges vs the Nets:

32 PTS

9 REB

9-16 FG

3-5 3P

11-12 FT

It’s his 2nd 30-point game this season. He had 2 such games all of last season. pic.twitter.com/LCQjP04voj – 6:15 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: #Hornets 111, Nets 95

Hornets improve to 3-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Up next: vs. Boston tomorrow – 6:15 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

The Nets are one Doc Rivers moment away from starting the season 0-3. – 6:14 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

3-0 Charlotte #Hornets, coming off a win at Brooklyn in Nets home opener. Surely I’ll pay for this tweet, BUT TAKE NOTICE NBA! – 6:14 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Nets fall to the Hornets 111-95. They’re 1-2. Kevin Durant scored 38 points and James Harden scored 15. Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball were great, but Ish Smith was the real hero. Nets host the Wizards tomorrow. Heard DC has a new point guard. Tech guy but with a jumper? – 6:14 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Hornets are going to beat the Nets in Brooklyn. Charlotte was playing .500 basketball in mid-March last season, when injuries derailed them. Better this year. Very good team. – 6:13 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Hornets PnR tearing the Nets apart.

Wizards can definitely take advantage of that. – 6:12 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Watching Miles Bridges near the end of last season, it became increasingly clear the dude was gonna do big things this season. Off to a crazy hot start and it’s no surprise. Averaged 21-7-3 on ridiculous shooting the final month-and-a-half of 2020-21. – 6:12 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash warned it’s not going to be pretty for a little bit as Nets continue to experiment with rotations and lineups as they figure out life without Kyrie and get vets and new pieces in the mix. Nets are about to drop to 1-2 as they trail 109-95 to the Hornets with 1:29 left. – 6:11 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Hornets set to spoil the Nets’ home opener. They are the faster team, and the Nets are searching for offensive answers. Kevin Durant has 38, but James Harden only has 15. No other Net with more than 9. – 6:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets down 14 with 1:29 left. – 6:10 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Ish Smith, on his 12th NBA team, has been the best player on the floor in the fourth quarter of this Nets-Hornets game. Can someone give this guy a long term contract? – 6:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

After leading by just four, 90-86, with 8:04 left in Q4, @Charlotte Hornets go on a 14-7 run to take a 104-93 lead with 3:18 to go in the game. The 11-point lead is their largest of the game #AllFly – 6:06 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

The Hornets broadcast is absurd in the best way. Hard to celebrate Cody Martin taking charges and Ish Smith finding cutters any more than they do. – 6:06 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

i really should have considered the fact that ish smith is the best player in the world when makin my hornets prediction. bad oversight by me. – 6:05 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Name the better big two, Durant + Harden or Miles Bridges + Ish Smith? – 6:05 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Our old friend Ish Smith and the Hornets are scoring a tad bit more late in the game against Brooklyn than the Sixers the other night. – 6:05 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

For all the firepower the Nets are supposed to have, this looks a lot like the playoff series against the Bucks right now. Nobody besides Durant doing anything offensively. Hornets up 11 late. – 6:04 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets trail 104-93 with 3:18 left. The past few possessions, every time the Nets looked done, Kevin Durant bailed them out with a basket to stay within striking distance. Feels like they’re a basket away from that. Timeout Steve Nash. – 6:04 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Charlotte is hanging onto a 11-point lead. Ish Smith has 11 points in the fourth quarter alone. – 6:04 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets have their largest lead of the game. They are up 104-93 with 3:18 remaining. – 6:04 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

James Harden who for 6 years in Houston averaged committing just 36 offensive fouls a season was called for charges on back to back possessions. He also has only taken 1 free throw today. Since 18-19 he only had 3 games with 1 of fewer FTs – 6:01 PM

Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp

Nets defense making Ish Smith look like Tiny Archibald and Harden playing with celebrity softball game energy. Love it – 6:00 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Cody Martin got Eric Collins first Humdidilidi of the year from what I can recall and he absolutely deserved it, back to back charges on Harden, great defense and a dunk to cap it off. Hard to be angry at Bouk not being in the rotation right now – 5:59 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Now James Harden has picked up his 5th personal foul with 7 minutes left in the game. – 5:57 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Joe Harris and James Harden both with five fouls with about seven left in the fourth. – 5:57 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Boos raining down here at Barclays Center as James Harden picks up his 5th foul — two straight possessions with a charge. – 5:56 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Ish Smith is out here getting lots of “oohs” and “aahs” from the Brooklyn crowd with his moves. – 5:56 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Joe Harris has picked up his 5th personal foul with 9 minutes left in the game. – 5:53 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Miles Bridges is up to 32 points tonight against the Nets. Keep him and LaMelo Ball on the floor together forever. – 5:50 PM

Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

Hornets right there despite Hayward not giving them much. His timing just seems way off today – 5:48 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Charlotte hanging around after another strong 3rd quarter. Whatever happens this team has competed toe to toe with the Nets, still feels like Durant is just waiting to take over – 5:47 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Hornets lead the Nets 79-78. Durant with 29, Harden the next-highest at 11. Miles Bridges and LaMelo are balling. No pun intended. Fun fourth quarter coming. Another close game. – 5:47 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

A small group of protesters showed up outside of Barclays, some even pushing their way to the front entrance leading to Barclays to briefly close doors to ensure safety for fans. Many of the protesters chanted, “No vaccine mandate. Stand with Kyrie” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:46 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 3rd QTR: Nets 78, Hornets 79

Kevin Durant (27 PTS, 13-19 FG), James Harden (11 PTS, 8 ASTS) and the Nets had trouble taming Charlotte’s hot third quarter. The Hornets outscored Brooklyn 29-20 in the period, claiming the lead in the process. – 5:46 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Coach Unseld with the latest on Bradley Beal’s right hip contusion. Beal is still expected to play tomorrow at Brooklyn. Plus Rookie Corey Kispert on the teams 2-0 start. pic.twitter.com/lErVW33nl9 – 5:46 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of 3rd Q: #Hornets 79, Nets 78 – 5:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

MVP chants have broken out at Barclays Center for Kevin Durant, who just net 2 free throws to make this a 78-77 game. #Nets – 5:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

After starting the season 10/10 from downtown, Patty Mills is 0-of-3 from deep tonight against the Hornets. I asked him if he thought the perfect shooting would continue after Game 1, and he said not a chance. – 5:43 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Kyrie Irving latest: Protesters burst through barricades outside Nets’ Barclays Center over vaccine drama

https://t.co/bXlHwtJneP pic.twitter.com/qlhDn8s10y – 5:41 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal (right hip contusion) is QUESTIONABLE on the Wizards’ injury report. Wes Unseld Jr. said today at practice he expects Beal to be ready to go Monday vs. the Nets.

OUT:

Bryant (acl)

Gill (calf strain)

Hachimura (“not with team”)

Winston (hamstring strain) – 5:40 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Udoka said Jaylen could return tomorrow vs. #Hornets. Said missing 10 days with COVID, ramping back up to play in the opener and then playing 34 minutes affected his knee. #Celtics – 5:39 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets are hanging around and have knotted it at 72 thanks to a 13-4 run. – 5:39 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Coach Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s knee soreness is “something he dealt with at times last year … He felt a little something last game, so we just want to be extra cautious.” Jaylen will rest tonight and hopes to play tomorrow in Charlotte. – 5:39 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Hornets have tied it at 72 and Miles Bridges is up to a game-high of 28 points. – 5:38 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Jaylen Brown out tonight with knee soreness – an issue he had last season. Udoka said Brown also being held out tonight with tomorrow night’s game in Charlotte in mind. – 5:36 PM

Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

Miles Bridges is like an explosive Thad Young – 5:35 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Barclays Center spokesperson on the pro-Kyrie Irving protest before the #Nets home opener: “…Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building and the game proceeded according to schedule.” #NBA – 5:34 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

A statement from a Barclays Center spokesperson on the pro-Kyrie Irving protest outside the building: “Barclays Center briefly closed its doors today in order to clear protestors from the main doors on the plaza and ensure guests could safely enter the arena….” #Nets – 5:33 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Miles Bridges has a career high 11 FT attempts at the start of the 3rd quarter. His previous high was 6 FT attempts, he’s taking a leap. – 5:31 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

KD IS GOING FOR A 40-PIECE! – 5:29 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward hits a jumper to start the second half for his first points. – 5:24 PM

Howard Chen @TheHoChen

The #Texans talk about it every week: they have to protect that football. Davis Mills has to not turn the ball over. – 5:22 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Hornets’ Miles Bridges with breakaway 360 dunk nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/24/wat… – 5:20 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Fill in the gap

Miles Bridges is Charlotte’s ____ Best player – 5:20 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

PJ Washington really struggling offensively in the second unit. With less talented creators around him he’s having to work harder to find his shots, he’s never been a natural self creator – 5:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Nets lead the Hornets 58-50. Kevin Durant is putting on a scoring clinic (again), with 20 points on 10-for-13 shooting. Brooklyn getting help from the reserves with 18 points off the bench. Nets have pulled away after trading blows with Charlotte early on. – 5:09 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Nets always making their opponent look good cause their jersey pops against the zero colors. – 5:09 PM

Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier

Miles Bridges needs to switch paychecks with Gordon Hayward at half – 5:08 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Nets 58, #Hornets 50 – 5:08 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Half: Nets 58, Hornets 50

Kevin Durant (20 PTS, 10-13 FG), James Harden (11 PTS, 4 ASTS) and the Nets are entering the break with the lead for the first time this season. Brooklyn has also racked up 9 steals and 4 blocks to make Charlotte as uncomfortable as possible. – 5:08 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Hornets play fast and are fun to watch. Their problem today is playing fast just means Durant gets the ball back more quickly. He has 20 on 10-for-13 shooting late in the half. – 5:07 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

KD is on fire. My goodness. – 5:07 PM

Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

Hornets gotta get Myles Turner. They just need a center that can anchor their defense and run with these boys. – 5:05 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

LaMarcus Aldridge continues to produce. He’s got seven points and four boards off the bench. Just had a layup and the foul to extend the Nets’ lead to 10. – 5:04 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward is scoreless in 14 minutes. #Hornets have hung around despite him not finding a rhythm. He has to get it going. – 5:02 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Demonstrators support Kyrie Irving vs. vaccine mandate at Brooklyn Nets game dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:02 PM

Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

Where does LaMelo rank as a lob passer? – 5:02 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

Ish Smith rips Durant, McDaniels in transition. Steals = transition O. Key for Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/tAhMPMfa4f – 5:01 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The defensive intensity is finally there for the Nets. – 5:01 PM

Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

Allie Love hosts Nets games? – 4:55 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

Home Opener at The Clays on @YESNetwork !

@Brooklyn Nets V @Charlotte Hornets pic.twitter.com/8Kp0yWLIcw – 4:54 PM

Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

The thing about the Hornets is these guys are all engage because LaMelo is so unselfish. – 4:54 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Patty Mills is 0 for 2 on 3-pointers after starting the season 10 for 10 in his first two games. – 4:54 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Nets broadcast trying *really* hard to make “The Clays” happen for Barclays Center. – 4:53 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Patty Mills finally missed a 3 as a #Nets player. – 4:51 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Pete Davidson is here. Gives a thumbs up to the Brooklyn crowd pic.twitter.com/NxXE0S24O1 – 4:50 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

what are the odds miles bridges gets a bigger contract than mikal? – 4:48 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Between LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, Hornets have become must-see TV for the first time since … well, ever. – 4:48 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Miles Bridges with the pick on Harden and then throws down the 360 😱 – 4:48 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Hornets are really fun to watch – 4:47 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Miles Bridges picks James Harden’s pockets, makes sure he’s not trying to chase him down, then gives Barclays Center a two-handed 360 dunk. Timeout, Nash: Nets and Hornets tied here at 39 apiece. Harden’s offense has been clicking tonight. Now time to string it all together. – 4:47 PM

Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

Charlotte #1 on the league pass rankings lol – 4:47 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden force feeding Nic Claxton is not helping him put on weight. – 4:43 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Good early Jalen McDaniels minutes on both ends, 5 TOs and most were unforced, trying to pass into areas or spaces that aren’t really there – 4:40 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

Anti-Vaccine Protesters March Outside Brooklyn Nets’ Home Opener Chanting ‘Stand With Kyrie’ via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 4:39 PM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

Voicing support for unvaccinated NBA star Kyrie Irving, an angry mob tries to replicate attempted violent insurrection at U.S. Capitol.

Send that sentence back to the people 12 months ago. – 4:39 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 1st QTR: Nets 31, Hornets 27

Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 5-5 FG), Bruce Brown (5 PTS, 2-2 FG) and the Nets end the period on a 18-6 run. Brooklyn’s offense has been on fire right out the gates, they’re shooting it at 55% from the field and 50% from three. – 4:38 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nets 31, Hornets 27 after one in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant is 5 for 5 for 10 points. – 4:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Hornets 31-27. Brown’s layup just missed at the buzzer. Durant leads with 10 but Nets getting a lot of guys to chip in. – 4:37 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: Nets 31, #Hornets 27 – 4:37 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

FYI, Wizards fans.

KD IS COOKING RIGHT NOW

10 points (5/5 FG)

2 assists

1st quarter – 4:36 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

The Nets season opening video and starting lineup pic.twitter.com/5iAzdZIQJL – 4:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Jalen McDaniels checking in because Kelly Oubre picked up 3 fouls. He may have to sit for a really long time. There’s 2:32 left in the first quarter. – 4:33 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant with a drive and dish to a wide open Paul Millsap. PM hits the 3. Durant’s playmaking to start the season has been terrific and needed in the absence of Irving. – 4:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Cat’s out the bag: Jay-Z is in the house at Barclays Center for tonight’s game against the Hornets. – 4:32 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Kevin Durant is 5-of-5 from the floor and has 10 of the Nets’ 17 points. – 4:27 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant’s got 10 points and after another slow start, he put the Nets on his back to make this a 19-17 game. Durant hasn’t missed a shot, yet all of them have been contested. It doesn’t make sense, but then again, he’s that guy. – 4:26 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant has 10 points in seven minutes and hasn’t missed a shot. Nets trail 19-17 with 4:32 left in the first. – 4:26 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Jay-Z is sitting next to the Brooklyn Nets bench. – 4:25 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Bruce Brown comes off the bench, immediately hits a 3. Hmmmm. #Nets – 4:25 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

If Bruce Brown is hitting 3s man. – 4:25 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Bruce Brown checks in and immediately hits an open 3. – 4:24 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

It’s been a long time coming. Bruce Brown is checking into the game at the 6:03 mark of the first quarter. – 4:24 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I’m told the Nets are expecting a very, very special guest to be in attendance for today’s home opener. I gave my word I wouldn’t spoil the surprise. – 4:20 PM

Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier

Nic Claxton is going to score 50 one game entirely off of dump-offs from KD and Harden. – 4:19 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets off to another slow start, down 9-2 before that KD bucket. – 4:16 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets chose Day’Ron Sharpe to deliver a pregame speech to open the season at Barclays Center lol In Milwaukee it was Khris Middleton, and in Philly it was Joel Embiid. – 4:05 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays Center. Hope everyone in attendance got in here without issue after the protests outside. Nets-Hornets tips shortly. Jevon Carter starting in place of Blake Griffin. Let’s see how the Nets do against an improved Charlotte roster. Updates to come. – 4:04 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Some NBA action just added:

KD o2.5 3P -110

KD o8.5 rebounds +110 pic.twitter.com/5EQbCJb2Hn – 4:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Here’s an update to Barclays Center: The Nets have installed blue lights along the stairway rails pic.twitter.com/HfLGKmFOis – 3:54 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jevon Carter is starting in place of Blake Griffin. #Nets – 3:53 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

If you’re going to protest about Kyrie not being able to play, at least protest the right people. The Nets are just following city mandates! – 3:47 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

My bro @ThatDudeeCam punching air right now😪 – 3:41 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Starters for the #Nets game today vs. the #Hoenets: “Harden, Carter, Durant, Harris and Claxton. It’s Jevon Carter’s seventh career start, and his first since May 16, 2021 with the #Suns in their 2020-21 regular-season finale at San Antonio. – 3:40 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets starters:

LaMelo Ball

Kelly Oubre

Gordon Hayward

Miles Bridges

Mason Plumlee – 3:39 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

The scene outside Barclays Center where a group of protesters chant, “No vaccine mandate, Stand with Kyrie.” Several hold “Stand with Kyrie” signs. This is the Nets’ home opener. Kyrie Irving will be away from team until he complies with NYC vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/833DqYOLf7 – 3:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters vs. Charlotte: Harden, Carter, Durant, Harris and Claxton. – 3:31 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Hornets Game:

▪️Patty Mills can add to his perfect 10-of-10 shooting from downtown for the season.

▪️Terry Rozier (ankle) is out for Charlotte.

▪️Kyrie Irving (personal) and Blake Griffin (rest) are out for Brooklyn. – 3:29 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Terry Rozier is out today. – 3:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets have never started a season 3-0. They’re going to have to earn that record today with this being the #Nets home opener. pic.twitter.com/oajfVvxQL9 – 3:16 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Getting scary out here. Crowd of protesters just jumped barricades and pushing towards door. Chanting let Kyrie play. pic.twitter.com/PlSu5B8amV – 3:13 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

A group of fans chanting “Let Kyrie play!” outside the Nets’ home opener. pic.twitter.com/hsyuMqt1WP – 3:09 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Really weird mix of people marching around with I stand with Kyrie signs. Kids with trump hats and people with Black Lives Matter shirts. pic.twitter.com/gJwX4k2aT3 – 3:09 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Reminder: LaMarcus Aldridge is only 25 points away from cracking 20,000 career points — mostly on a shot the NBA has gone away from.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:08 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

This is really crazy outside Barclays. At least 500 people protesting and Waco g I stand with Kyrie signs. pic.twitter.com/SREwTDkkED – 3:07 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Ahead of today’s game at BKN, a few statistical notes about the @Charlotte Hornets start to the season:

A win today would mark the first 3-0 start in franchise history.

CHA’s 246 total points in their first two games are the most through two games in a season in franchise history #AllFly – 2:52 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets going for the white out in the home opener vs. Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/RZeZaKnK6q – 2:43 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Steve Nash said the #Hornets play “random basketball in transition” and that makes getting back and guarding them difficult. Nash said not turning the ball over is key for the #Nets. – 2:35 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash says Blake Griffin won’t play tonight against the Hornets, and also says the team is a bit more inclined to play Kevin Durant in back-to-backs this season as opposed to last. #Nets – 2:28 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash on the Charlotte Hornets,

“They’re a fast and athletic team — They’re excellent in transition, they play a lot of random basketball in transition which is difficult to defend.” – 2:25 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash indicates that Kevin Durant will play for the most part in both games of back-to-backs this season. Nash said there will be times this season when he will want to try to protect Durant and rest him in a game during back-to-back sets. – 2:19 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said he’s comfortable playing Kevin Durant in back-to-backs this year than last. Adds LaMelo Ball “has a great knack for the game,” expects him to have an excellent career. – 2:18 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“He’s going to have an excellent career.”

⁃Steve Nash on LaMelo Ball. – 2:18 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said the #Nets are more comfortable playing Kevin Durant in back-to-backs than they were last season. #NBA #Hornets – 2:18 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash loves when Jevon Carter picks up players from full court defensively. – 2:17 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said Blake Griffin is resting today to play tomorrow. I would guess another forward (Millsap, Aldridge, so on) will play sit tomorrow. – 2:16 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said Griffin will play tomorrow. #Nets – 2:16 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Steve Nash says Blake Griffin will sit today vs. Charlotte and play tomorrow. – 2:16 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nets resting Blake Griffin this afternoon against Charlotte in the opener of their first back-to-back of the season. – 1:59 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Blake Griffin (rest) is out for today’s game. – 1:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets big man Blake Griffin is being rested for today’s game vs. the #Hornets. – 1:54 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Blake Griffin is OUT versus the Charlotte Hornets due to rest, the team says. – 1:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets announce they’re resting Blake Griffin today against Charlotte. – 1:54 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

The best bets for the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets for Sunday’s game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/24/hor… – 12:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Doing my power rankings for the week and noticed Patty Mills is 10-of-10 from 3 in his 1st two games with Brooklyn.

Dude is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/rnLX2c43RT – 12:50 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal was not a full participant at today’s practice, but remains on track to return tomorrow vs. Brooklyn. – 12:45 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal (right hip contusion) is still expected to play in Brooklyn tomorrow. He did not participate in full practice today but is “moving well and looks fine,” Wes Unseld Jr said. Wizards kept him out of contact stuff today as a precaution. – 12:44 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Here’s what you need to know as the Charlotte Hornets take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/24/hor… – 12:42 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Column on the #Sixers being an early-season work in progress with some familiar concerns, plus how the #76ers and #Nets handled off-season drama with key players and more: https://t.co/YcdJJgZUW3 pic.twitter.com/gvJ2Un545Z – 12:30 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Looks like Bradley Beal practiced today, we will find out to what extent soon from Wes Unseld Jr. Beal is expected to play tomorrow vs. Brooklyn after missing Friday’s game with a hip contusion. – 12:23 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Since we saw another sizzling Tim Hardaway Jr. 3-point shooting performance in the 2H last night, sharing a graphic we ran during the show.

Most 3s made over the last 2 seasons:

Buddy Hield – 553

Damian Lillard – 545

Duncan Robinson – 520

James Harden – 420

Tim Hardaway Jr – 411 – 11:21 AM

Patrick Mills @Patty_Mills

GAME DAY BALA GAME DAYYY!!!

Home opener – Embrace your Brooklyn

#Brooooklynnn #BKAllDay – 11:13 AM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

A little late on this but loved this ⁦@outsidethenba⁩ profile of Joe Harris/look at how much has changed for the Nets in the past couple of years cbssports.com/nba/news/the-n… – 11:13 AM