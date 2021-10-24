CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Woman speaks out after deadly Matamoros shooting

By Santiago Caicedo
KRGV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman is speaking out following a Friday night shootout in the city of Matamoros, Mexico. The deadly shooting happened less than five miles from the border...

Polly Gomez
9d ago

I live in Brownsville and I heard the explosions! I was pissed thinking neighbors were popping fireworks, scaring my cats.

