Woman speaks out after deadly Matamoros shooting

(CNN) — The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series title since 1995 after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. The Braves took the Series four games to two behind strong pitching and three big home runs. And although Atlanta couldn't close out the Astros at home in Game 5, thousands of fans flocked to the Braves' stadium, Truist Park, on Tuesday to watch the game on a nippy but starry night.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO