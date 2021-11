Saying the New York Giants’ season hasn’t gone according to plan is like saying the movie “Cats” didn’t meet box office expectations; it’s technically true, but doesn’t capture just how poorly things have gone. Optimism within Big Blue’s fanbase was at a high in the summer, after a free-agency splurge signaled that New York was ready to take the next step in their rebuild. Now, a wave of close losses, injuries, poor coaching, and disappointing play have left the Giants with a 1-5 record and little hope of turning things around.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO