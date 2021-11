Stand up. Speak up. It’s Your Turn. On October 19th, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and other national organizations declared a state of emergency around the mental health of children, adolescents, and their families. Citing the impacts of the pandemic, racial injustice, and trends that existed prior to the pandemic, they called for immediate action to alleviate this crisis. New Hampshire youth are not immune to this crisis. The staff and volunteers at NAMI New Hampshire (National Alliance on Mental Illness) hear nearly daily from parents of children who cannot access timely mental health crisis care and, far too often and for too long, are waiting in emergency departments, waiting for an inpatient psychiatric hospital bed.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO