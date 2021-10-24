CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples man caught with 60+ pounds of hallucinogenic drugs

By Sarah Glenn
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.–A Naples man is facing drug charges after he was found with over 60 pounds of hallucinogenic drugs on Friday.

Collier County detectives executed a search warrant for Roman Gomez’s home, located at 6831 Bottlebrush Lane.

After searching the 62-year-old’s home, law enforcement found 59.8 pounds of dimethyltryptamine and 40.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Additionally, 5.5 grams of suspected bufo toad venom wax and 103.7 grams of suspected peyote powder were found and sent for testing. If the tests confirm the substances, Gomez could face additional drug charges.

Gomez is currently facing charges for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to officials.

