FACEBOOK PAPERS: Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection

3 News Now
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — New internal documents provided by former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen provide a rare glimpse into how the company, after years under the microscope...

www.3newsnow.com

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Anger, hate and the Facebook Papers

Facebook, the corporation behind Instagram, WhatsApp and the eponymous social media site, is reportedly considering changing its name. What it really seems to want is to change the subject, especially after 17 news media organizations culled through thousands of pages of internal documents obtained by a former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen.
Forbes

‘Special Exceptions’ For Breitbart And A ‘Tepid’ Response To Capitol Riots: Here’s What The ‘Facebook Papers’ Allege So Far

Facebook dropped key misinformation controls after Election Day and offered only a ‘tepid’ response to growing violence during the January 6 Capitol riots, according to a trove of internal documents a company whistleblower provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission that are now forming the basis for an ongoing “Facebook Papers” series of exposes running in a number of major news organizations.
inputmag.com

Facebook has begun carefully constructing its paper trail

Facebook has asked staff to save “internal documents and communications” dating back to 2016 as U.S. government investigations of the company ramp up, The New York Times reports. A company-wide email sent Tuesday night confirmed that lawmakers have indeed begun inquiring about Facebook’s operations. The government is already in possession...
DoingItLocal

BLUMENTHAL STATEMENT ON THE FACEBOOK PAPERS

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) issued the following release in response to a series of recently published stories known as The Facebook Papers:. “These damning documents underscore that Facebook leadership chronically ignored serious internal alarms, choosing to put profits over people. Facebook is obviously unable to police itself as its powerful algorithms drive deeply harmful content to children and fuel hate. These disclosures demand the full release of the company’s research on the harms to teens and even to our democracy. This resoundingly adds to the drumbeat of calls for reform, rules to protect teens, and real transparency and accountability from Facebook and its Big Tech peers.”
3 News Now

Facebook, Google, Twitter face grilling by UK lawmakers

British lawmakers are set to grill Facebook and other tech giants over how they handle online safety as European efforts to regulate social media companies gain momentum. Representatives from Facebook, YouTube, Google, Twitter and TikTok will be questioned Thursday by members of a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft online safety legislation.
Joe Biden
3 News Now

US State Department issues 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER — The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation — a milestone in recognizing the rights of people who don't identify as male or female. The State Department said Wednesday it expects to be able to offer the option to nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming...
protocol.com

From the Facebook Papers to the metaverse

On this episode of the Source Code podcast: It's all Facebook, all the time! Issie Lapowsky joins the show to talk about what's in the Facebook Papers, and what it's like trying to report on them and understand how Facebook works. Then, Janko Roettgers discusses the company's big rebranding — Facebook out, Meta in — and Mark Zuckerberg's big-picture plans for the metaverse.
WOKV

Facebook shutting down its face-recognition system

Officials with Facebook on Tuesday announced that the social media giant is shutting down its facial-recognition system and deleting the data used to recognize more than a billion people amid privacy concerns surrounding the technology. For more than a decade, Facebook has used facial recognition technology to help users identify...
POLITICO

Why Facebook Is More Worried About Europe Than the U.S.

Mark Scott is chief technology correspondent for POLITICO EU. Facebook has not had a good month in America, with dozens of media outlets publishing reams of damning internal documents, and growing calls for the social media giant to be broken up. But tech insiders who want a preview of the...
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS

