CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Mac Jones fared in Patriots' Week 7 win over Jets

NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac Jones led the New England Patriots to another blowout victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. After beating their AFC East foe 25-6 in Week 2, the Patriots cruised to a 54-13 win in Week 7. Jones notched the first 300-yard game of his young NFL career and got...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Patriots film breakdown: How coaching failed Mac Jones and the Pats defense against Dallas

Sunday’s game should have been a gift for the Patriots. The NFL’s new scheduling formula had led the Cowboys into Gillette Stadium to serve as a measuring stick less than two years after their last visit. By beating Dallas, a solid road favorite, the Pats could prove they are the team they proclaim themselves to be. Instead, their now trademark mistakes and their own coaching staff robbed them of that opportunity.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Pats Pulpit

Mac Attack: Studying Mac Jones’ performance against the Jets

Welcome to the debut installment of Mac Attack. Each week we’ll dive into the performance from New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, highlighting some of the good plays, bad plays, and everything in between that the 15th overall selection in this year’s draft put on film. We picked a...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones channels inner Tom Brady with Pats-Jets pregame entrance

Mac Jones is finding his voice as an NFL starting quarterback. The New England Patriots rookie is just 2-4 in his first six games, but he's already showing signs that he can be a productive QB for years to come. He's shown plenty of competitive fire, as well -- some...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
clnsmedia.com

Patriots-Jets Preview, Wilson vs. Mac

In this episode of Patriots beat, Evan Lazar and Alex Barth debate who you’d rather build your team around: Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones or Jets rookie Zach Wilson. Plus, Lazar and Barth preview Sunday’s matchup against the Jets and the latest injuries for New England. You can also listen...
NFL
NECN

Pats-Jets Rematch: Mac Jones, Zach Wilson Growing Up Fast

Mac Jones and Zach Wilson have learned quickly this season just how difficult it is to win as rookie quarterbacks in the NFL. With Jones under center the Patriots have yet to post a victory at home, losing three of their four games at Gillette Stadium by one score. Wilson...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The New England Patriots#Afc East#Bb Hulksmash#Nfloncbs#Patriots#The Los Angeles Chargers
batonrougenews.net

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

After six games it is abundantly clear that Tom Brady deserves the majority of credit for the Patriots pass success. I have no doubt that Bill Belichick is an exceptional coach, however, he significantly lacks in procuring talent, with a few exceptions, such as Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and a few others. BB has made so many blunders in the second rounds of the draft. So far this year, his free agent acquisitions are not panning out. Only Matthew Judon is worthy of the contract he received. Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor, etc. are all underwhelming. My question is do you think Bill should lose his GM title and personnel gathering responsibilities? Mr. Kraft took them away from Bill Parcells and allowed someone else to "shop for the groceries." - Mel Ford.
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots: Mac Jones’ passing accuracy is otherworldly

This space has been touting New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ passing accuracy for months (look, you have to get something right once in a while), but you’d better believe that it is otherworldly. Once again, the Patriots under the Kraft/Belichick regime have stumbled (yes, luckily) again upon a Golden...
NFL
NBC Washington

Week 8 QB Power Rankings: How close is Mac Jones to Justin Herbert?

Not long ago, I thought Dak Prescott returning from injury to have the campaign he’s had was the biggest surprise we’d see from quarterbacks this season. Now I’m putting together a list of QBs that doesn’t have Patrick Mahomes in the top five. Maybe this season is just crazy. 32....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Patriots’ Mac Jones ranks ahead of Jets’ Zach Wilson as rookie QBs prepare for Round 2

When it comes to rookie quarterbacks, there’s the New England Patriots’ Mac Jones, and then there’s everybody else. Per the Boston Globe:. Pro Football Focus ranks Jones as the top rookie quarterback, with a grade (79.7) more than 20 points higher than Zach Wilson (59.4), Trey Lance (59.0), Trevor Lawrence (56.8), Davis Mills (56.3), and Justin Fields (56.0). ... Among rookie quarterbacks this season, Jones — despite being blitzed and hit the most — is the leader in passing yards, completion percentage, touchdowns (tied with Lawrence), and quarterback rating.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Patriots’ Mac Jones reveals he eats the same pregame meal each week

New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones put together one of his best games yet – 24-for-36 passing for 307 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions — in a 54-13 over the New York Jets last week. Jones, who is set to face one of the top teams in the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy