As a lifelong Democrat/independent couple, we typically vote for Democrats, but this year we will vote for one Republican – Darryl Nirenberg for City Council. There are six Democrats running for council, and only one Republican. So, it will be a Democratic council. Nothing will change that. The real question is: Does it help to have someone with a different perspective in the room when decisions affecting all of us are made? We think the answer is a resounding yes. People with diverse backgrounds, interests and views around the table make better decisions.

5 DAYS AGO