Algorithms put a 'thumb on the scale,' eliciting emotional responses

I published a series on building a painting app, the last article of which you’ll find here. But I kept thinking about the subject matter of the last paper in the series, embracing algorithms. I had redefined most of the methods using the doctrine advocated by Sean Parent in his C++ seasoning talk on using STK algorithms; but could I do more. Many of the said methods had a common theme, they all changed one or more properties on the struct that represented a shape. Could I develop a generic version that would effectively reduce my codebase substantially. Code that I could use elsewhere to perhaps.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 3 DAYS AGO