Months of trade rumors. A disgruntled QB holed up in California. Team brass flying out to assuage the doubts of said QB. The Packers’ off-season was filled with a never-ending flood of drama. Having escaped the Aaron Rodgers “will he, won’t he?” saga relatively unscathed, would Green Bay’s dominance in Chicago remain intact as well? Well, of course it would. The Bears still suck. And Rodgers still owns them. The de facto Mayor of Chicago put on a show in week 6 as he ripped Bears fans’ hearts out yet again. Let’s dive into the top plays of the week and relive greatness.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO