I have known Travis Coggin for many years: as part of the Vail Ski Patrol, a personal friend to myself and my family and a Vail Town Council member. Coggin and I have had many animated conversations about the future of the town of Vail, and I have been impressed by both his depth of knowledge of the various topics such as housing, parking and the relationship between the town and Vail Resorts, as well as his passion to find workable and equitable solutions to the many issues facing this great mountain town.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO