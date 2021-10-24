10 fun themes for a couple’s baby shower

While birthday cakes are yummy, the prime ingredient is sugar. Refined sugar isn’t the healthiest thing for kids. Processed sugar has been linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Of course, birthdays can be a time to indulge in a piece of cake, but some kiddos don’t react well to sugary desserts. Parents know sugar in treats like birthday cakes can impact kids in a negative way, which is why many moms and dads want healthy birthday party snacks. Forget birthday cake? Sounds scandalous, but it’s not. There are healthy birthday treats for kids and the truth is they’re so delicious, kids don’t necessarily even miss it. Next birthday, try one of these healthy birthday party snacks to a cake with all the trimmings. Don’t be surprised if it’s the hit of the party.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO