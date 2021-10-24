CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

10 fun themes for a couple’s baby shower

newfolks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating the impending arrival of a baby by showering the mom-to-be with gifts can actually be traced all the way back to Ancient Rome. Modern baby showers though came to the forefront after World War II when young parents needed help setting up the nursery with the necessary items. Traditions like...

www.newfolks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS
PIX11

Best baby shower gifts to give

After months of declining births linked to the early, uncertain days of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association says a baby boom is now here and that means more than likely you’ll be buying a shower gift.Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with […]
LIFESTYLE
madison

Planning a baby shower? Here's what you need to know

Baby showers celebrate new parents and outfit them with gifts that will help with their new baby. Often hosted by those closest to the parents a few months before the due date, here are five things to know about throwing a baby shower. Scroll further for ideas for four fun baby shower products.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Showers#Showering#Trivia Games#Hungry Hippo#Uno#Friends
Mix 93.1

Locals Share 12 of the Best Places for Baby Showers Near Tyler

First of all, if you're expecting---CONGRATULATIONS!. My mom used to always say that "babies give us hope." I didn't completely understand what she meant at the time, but assumed I would someday when I became a mom. Because #lifehappens, I never had the particular joy of becoming a mother--at least...
TYLER, TX
siouxlandproud.com

Siouxland couple host Halloween-themed wedding

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For Kelly and Danielle Mitchell, Halloween has always been their favorite holiday. But this year’s celebrations may be their most Spooktacular. The couple met four months ago, and they say they immediately fell in love with each other. One of the many interests they share is a love for Halloween.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
World War II
TVShowsAce

Felicity & Evangeline Vuolo Surface In Rare Halloween Family Photos

Felicity and Evangeline Vuolo are back as cute as ever! The Duggar granddaughters appeared in a couple of family photos, showing off their adorable Halloween costumes with their parents. Fans have been hoping to see more photos of the little sisters as they’ve grown up, and now, new photos have arrived. Read on to see the latest pictures of Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo‘s sweet girls!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Millie Mackintosh's exquisite baby shower cake is too beautiful to eat – see photos

Pregnant Millie Mackintosh has wowed her Instagram followers with photos of her baby shower cake – and it's impossible not to be impressed. The former Made in Chelsea star, who shares her 17-month-old daughter Sienna with her husband Hugo Taylor, is expecting her second baby this autumn and celebrated her pregnancy with the most stunning baby shower at her London home.
CELEBRITIES
phoenixcollege.edu

PC Throws Baby Shower to Support Students

On Thursday, October 14th the Office of Student Life & Leadership at Phoenix College hosted a Baby Shower for new and expecting students. Young mothers were greeted with balloons, decorations, and tables stacked high with essentials including diapers, wipes, baby food, and formula. Baby supplies were available to students thanks to a generous grant by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC) to support the Phoenix College Pantry. Faculty and staff also donated baby toys and onesies to be included in the care packages.
PHOENIX, AZ
Elite Daily

40 Pumpkin-Themed Captions For Couples That'll Spice Up Your Feed

Dating in the fall is the coziest and cutest of all seasons. You and bae can take a romantic stroll through the vibrant foliage in your flannels, keep each other warm in the park while you sip pumpkin spice lattes, and go on the most adorable date of all: visiting a farm to pick pumpkins. When you're feeling the festive vibes of the season, you should snap a selfie to document the moment and eventually post it to the ‘Gram. That's when you'll need pumpkin captions for couples to perfect your IG post.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
disneydining.com

This high school student makes Disney-themed costumes for NICU babies

If you have teenagers, you may spend a lot of your time wondering what exactly they do with all of their time. From extracurricular activities at school to sports and competitions to Instagram and TikTok to binge-watching their favorite series on Netflix or Disney+ (of course), many teenagers seem to have more to fill their days with than there are hours in the day.
ORLANDO, FL
newfolks.com

Forget cake – kids will love these healthy birthday treats

While birthday cakes are yummy, the prime ingredient is sugar. Refined sugar isn’t the healthiest thing for kids. Processed sugar has been linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Of course, birthdays can be a time to indulge in a piece of cake, but some kiddos don’t react well to sugary desserts. Parents know sugar in treats like birthday cakes can impact kids in a negative way, which is why many moms and dads want healthy birthday party snacks. Forget birthday cake? Sounds scandalous, but it’s not. There are healthy birthday treats for kids and the truth is they’re so delicious, kids don’t necessarily even miss it. Next birthday, try one of these healthy birthday party snacks to a cake with all the trimmings. Don’t be surprised if it’s the hit of the party.
FOOD & DRINKS
RocketCityMom

How to Host a Diaper Shower for Local Babies in Need!

We’re looking for some great individuals and organizations to host a diaper shower for this year’s Great Diaper Drive for local babies! This step-by-step shower kit will give you everything you need to plan and throw a “shower” to collect diapers and participate in this year’s drive. The Great Diaper...
MADISON, AL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Couple creates frightful front yard fun for a good cause

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Halloween is a really big deal to Paul and Cathy Masterson. If you don’t believe it, just check out their front yard. The Mastersons have been transforming their front yard into a spooky scene for seven years. It's located at 38 Bennett Ridge Road in the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KETV.com

Couple delivers baby during height of nor'easter at their home

A Boston, Massachusetts, couple delivered a baby inside their home at the height of the nor'easter overnight. Chopaka Stobbart gave birth to baby Lukas in the bathtub at 3 a.m. Wednesday. She received help from her husband, David, who was on the phone with 911 during the delivery. The couple...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy