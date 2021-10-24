CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trick or treating is fine, but no big Halloween parties: CDC warns against complacency as Covid numbers fall

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

The director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said Trick or Treating was ok this year, despite the still lingering coronavirus , but said Americans should still avoid crowded indoor Halloween parties.

Dr Rochelle Walensky appeared on Fox News Sunday to discuss the ongoing pandemic as well as the upcoming holiday weekend.

She said that even though children who are of Trick-or-Treating age will likely be unvaccinated, they would be safe going house to house, since the majority of their activities would occur outdoors.

But, she added, because children are largely unvaccinated, they should not be taken to large indoor gatherings like parties. Unvaccinated adults should also be wary about large gatherings and maintain social distance and masking guidelines.

“I wouldn't gather in large settings outside and do screaming like you are seeing in those football games, if you are unvaccinated, those kids that are unvaccinated, but if you are spread out doing your trick-or-treating, that should be very safe for your children,“ Dr Walensky said.

She noted that holidays were important and encouraged people to gather, but to do so safely and with pandemic mitigation in mind, especially vaccination.

“It's critically important that we gather, that we be together with family and friends during these holidays and we have the prevention strategies that we know work to be safe for those holidays. So what I would say is get yourself vaccinated before you gather; it will absolutely be safer if you're vaccinated,” she said.

“Any activity that is outdoors is safer than it is if it's indoors. And if you are gathering multiple households, make sure as many people are vaccinated as possible so you can protect the people who are vulnerable, who might not yet be vaccinated.”

The CDC director also noted that overall coronavirus cases were dropping after a summer spike caused by the Delta variant of the virus.

“So I think the numbers actually speak for themselves. You're absolutely right cases are down, they're down more than 50 percent from where they were in September, but we can't get complacent yet,” Dr Walensky said.

Despite the numbers decreasing, she noted that the US is still seeing more than 70,000 Covid-19 cases daily. She urged Americans to be cautious to avoid another spike as the colder months of autumn arrive.

“Well I'm encouraged by numbers coming down right now, but I have learned that we can't be complacent and that we need to be humble and that the virus tends to find places that are under vaccinated,” the director said. “So as our case numbers come down, we need to continue to do the hard work of getting more and more people vaccinated to prevent exactly what you described.”

Related
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS LA

‘It Will Make Life That Much Easier’: Parents React To CDC Recommending Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Children

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s outside vaccine advisers voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5. The owner of Mickey Fine Pharmacy in Beverly Hills was hopeful Tuesday to get his first shipment of vaccines in the next couple of days. He said he wanted to make it a kid-friendly experience. “Patience is really going to be a virtue right now,” said Jeff Gross of Mickey Fine Pharmacy. “We finally got the approval, now we have to get the products to us.” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
kanecountyconnects.com

CDC Offers Trick-or-Treating Checklist, Tips For 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shared tips on how to safely participate in Halloween activities like treat-or-treating. Those tips include:. Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. Give out treats outdoors, if possible. Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take. Wash hands before handling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theintelligencer.com

Halloween guidance from the CDC encourages outdoor trick-or-treating

On Sunday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told "Fox News Sunday" that Americans should go outside and relish the Halloween holiday, including saying that children should put on costumes and enjoy outdoor trick-or-treating. However, Walensky recommended against gathering in large settings outdoors and screaming as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Longview Daily News

Trick-or-treating, outdoor events safest for second COVID-19 Halloween

Many Halloween events and traditions are coming back after COVID-19 restrictions last year discouraged hitting the streets for treats. While there is less emphasis this year on avoiding trick-or-treating, health officials recommend families, especially those with unvaccinated members, take precautions. Dr. Steve Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer, said trick-or-treating...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
ndsuspectrum.com

Trick-or-treating encouraged by CDC as COVID-19 cases continue to slow

Read the recommended guidelines for the upcoming Halloweekend. Hurry to the shelves and purchase those remaining bags of candies to hand out on Halloween this year. With Covid-19 cases dropping dramatically since Sept. 15, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky encouraged Americans to get outside and celebrate the holiday.
FESTIVAL
WPBF News 25

Rossen Reports: New guidelines for Halloween from trick-or-treating to parties

Get the costumes and candy bowls ready — CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky encourages families to go outside and enjoy trick-or-treating. But can you believe how far we’ve come from Halloween 2020?. Last year, there were so many restrictions. Many activities were considered high risk. Now, our Chief National Consumer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
northbaybiz.com

CDC Says Children OK to Trick-or-treat Outdoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said children can trick-or-treat this year as long as they are outdoors, physically distanced and in small groups. The American Academy of Pediatrics has also put out Halloween safety guidance for families. For families fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the risk of being exposed...
KIDS
