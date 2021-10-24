Quick Take Technical Analysis: Beyond Meat, Inc

For two days in a row, the GBP/USD has had bearish setbacks that pushed it towards the 1.3641 support level, the lowest in more than two weeks. The pound has rebounded from its October highs against the dollar and further losses are likely in the coming days, especially if the Bank of England disappoints the markets by staying away from raising interest rates. With that in mind, keep an eye out for the pivotal Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday where details of the quantitative easing program are expected to be announced.

CURRENCIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO