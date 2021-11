It was quite a surprise to find out that Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were joining forces for a new side project. The debut project from Silk Sonic is due out later this month but before it drops, the duo is coming through with one more single. An official teaser for the video for their new single, "Smokin Out The Window" debuted on the official Silk Sonic Instagram page which, unfortunately, didn't actually contain an audio teaser. .Paak and Mars are seen cruising around smoking cigarettes, as they sing along to the record.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO