The NBA has officially unveiled its list of the 75 greatest players of all time as voted on by a panel of media members, current and former players, coaches and team executives. And naturally, with a list of this magnitude, there are going to be disagreements. One prominent one came before the final list was even released. On Thursday morning, Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala tweeted "So y'all saying Kyrie Irving ain't top 75? I agree… he top 20 at least…" Irving was not named to the top 75 when the final 25 names were released on Thursday.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO