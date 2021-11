It's Week 7 and the Chicago Bears enter the fray 3-3 following a loss to Green Bay in Week 6 at Soldier Field. But the test doesn't get much easier as they are set for a road date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champs enter at 5-1 this season backed by the play of Brady and the weapons on offense, along with their stifling run defense that ranks 1st in the NFL allowing only 329 yards to this point. Tampa is going to try and dictate the game, meaning this one could be on the shoulders of rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO