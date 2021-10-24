CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Price Of Bitcoin

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin have experienced proportionately enormous...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: Bitcoin crashes south of $60k. Has the reversal started?

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC flash crashed below the psychological mark of $60,000. Bitcoin continues to look for its supports. The Bitcoin price analysis reveals a sudden drop in price as BTC went south of $60,000 in a matter of minutes. After hitting the all-time high at $65,984 on 20th October, Bitcoin is on a downward pattern, and yesterday it came down from $63,000 to $60,400. At the start of today’s session, bulls tried to elevate the price, but soon their efforts went in vain as bears started to take over the price function, and Bitcoin crashed spectacularly below the psychological mark of $60,000.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Bitcoin SV Price Analysis: BSV Coin Price Is Currently Observing A Correction

BSV Coin price is currently seeing a downside momentum but can soon revert to the uptrend. It has seen a gain of more than 0.87% in the intraday session. Technical indicators of BSV hints towards an upside trend for the future. In contrast, BSV/BTC pair has seen a loss of more than 0.24% in the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – American Wrap 21 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Nothing will stop the crypto bull run. Bitcoin price joined the new high club with the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones, after peaking at a new all-time high of $67,176 on Wednesday. The catalyst was the launch of the first U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF, which led to an explosion in buy-side orders. All the media attention around BTC, had a positive spillover effect on most other major cryptocurrency prices as well.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Enters Price Discovery Mode, Lures Gold Investors

With the price of bitcoin (BTC) on Wednesday reaching an all-time high above USD 67,000, the number one cryptocurrency is now in “unchartered territory” and entering “price discovery mode” while at the same time gold investors are increasingly rotating into BTC. Commenting on the current bull-run in bitcoin, Mikkel Morch,...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Traders brace for a drop to $58K if Bitcoin price loses the $62K support

Whipsaw price action has returned to the cryptocurrency market after Bitcoin’s (BTC) price lost steam at $67,100 and retracted to the $62,000 level. An early morning 87% flash crash in the price of BTC at Binance US saw the price briefly touch $10,000 and it may have set the market on edge, but generally, it appears to have been an isolated event. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that bears have briefly taken control of the market with the price now fluctuating between $62,000 to $63,500.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

JPMorgan says inflation concerns, not ETFs, driving Bitcoin price jump

Bitcoin (BTC) broke its all-time high price level following the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund (ETF), BITO, on Tuesday, but JPMorgan Chase strategists believe the key driver behind the price jump is investor concern over inflation. The BITO launch, which saw the highest-ever first-day natural volume for an...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Retraces Below $66,000

The Bitcoin price indicates bearish momentum as further upside got rejected and bullish momentum has been lost. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering at $62,599. There have been instances when BTC has exchanged hands below $63,000 sustaining the bearish price action is a downhill task. At the time of writing, the path of least resistance is still downwards and the daily chart shows that the formation of a bearish may come to play.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: What to Expect Following a New ATH for BTC?

Bitcoin’s price is inches away from a new all-time high, so let’s take a dive into technical and on-chain data to see what to expect. Bitcoin’s price continues to show strength, and it’s trading very close to the all-time highs, with an intraday high at around $64,600 (on Bitstamp) at the time of this writing.
CURRENCIES
themarketperiodical.com

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC Chart Has A New All-Time High

The current price of BTC is $64374 with an intraday gain of 0.15%. The RSI-day line can soon enter the overbought zone. The BTC 24-hour trading volume is $37.03 billion, indicating a 0.82% hike. This October has been one of the happiest months for all bitcoin investors, BTC’s price, in...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin price targets $125,000 as next major all-time high

Bitcoin price makes new all-time highs and cracks above the $65,000 level. Bitcoin enters into a new price discovery mode as buyers now attempt to find a new ceiling. New Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSE ticker: BITO) surpassed $1 billion in trading volume on Tuesday. Bitcoin price created history again as...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Jack Dorsey Tweets Moon As Bitcoin Hits All-Time Price High

The price of Bitcoin is absolutely ripping on this fine Wednesday morning, and Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has definitely taken notice. After seeing the price of Bitcoin hit new all-time highs against other fiat currencies such as the yen, euro, and the won yesterday, it failed to see a new high against the dollar. But today, BTC is taking no prisoners by skyrocketing past its previous all-time high of $64,840 to over $66,000, with no signs of slowing down.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Price Hits $66,000 ATH as Investor Sentiment Heightens

Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new ATH, hitting $66,000. Several fundamentals have combined to take Bitcoin to the point where it is today. Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization has lived up to its name as a market leader, as it crossed its previous All-Time High (ATH) price to print a new one as investor sentiment heightens. At present, the cryptocurrency is trading at an intraday high of $66,930, atop a 7.65% growth in the past 24 hours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Bitcoin price: Cryptocurrency reaches all-time high value

Bitcoin has reached its all-time high price.The cryptocurrency is now worth upwards of $66,000, more than ever before.It breaks through the records set in March and April of this year.The record comes after a very positive October for bitcoin. It began the month around $43,000, and has gained almost half its price over again since.That is amid the launch of a new exchange-traded fund that analysts had said could “supercharge” the price of the cryptocurrency.Follow the latest on bitcoin’s surging price at our cryptocurrency live blog. Read More How bad is bitcoin for the environment really?Crypto experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto rising 200-times faster than bitcoin
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin cash price analysis: BCH struggles at $611.4 after a bearish slide

The price is now touching $611.36. Bitcoin cash price analysis shows bullish recovery. Support is strong at $529 for the day. The latest Bitcoin cash price analysis shows that the bulls are trying to make a comeback once again. The price has improved up to $611.36 in the last 24-hours which is quite an encouraging sign for the buyers. The bulls have been at the dominating position this month, but the past week proved to be unfavorable because of bearish resistance. But today, a rise in price has been reported once again as the bulls are back.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Chainalysis will add Bitcoin to its balance sheet as price surges

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis plans to purchase an undisclosed amount of Bitcoin for the firm’s balance sheet through New York Digital Investment Group’s brokerage services. In a Tuesday blog post, Chainalysis said it will expand its partnership with the New York Digital Investment Group, or NYDIG, to buy an undisclosed...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy