The Price Of Bitcoin

Bitcoin has reached its all-time high price.The cryptocurrency is now worth upwards of $66,000, more than ever before.It breaks through the records set in March and April of this year.The record comes after a very positive October for bitcoin. It began the month around $43,000, and has gained almost half its price over again since.That is amid the launch of a new exchange-traded fund that analysts had said could “supercharge” the price of the cryptocurrency.Follow the latest on bitcoin’s surging price at our cryptocurrency live blog. Read More How bad is bitcoin for the environment really?Crypto experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto rising 200-times faster than bitcoin

