The Price Of Bitcoin

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC flash crashed below the psychological mark of $60,000. Bitcoin continues to look for its supports. The Bitcoin price analysis reveals a sudden drop in price as BTC went south of $60,000 in a matter of minutes. After hitting the all-time high at $65,984 on 20th October, Bitcoin is on a downward pattern, and yesterday it came down from $63,000 to $60,400. At the start of today’s session, bulls tried to elevate the price, but soon their efforts went in vain as bears started to take over the price function, and Bitcoin crashed spectacularly below the psychological mark of $60,000.
