The 2018 Halloween was exciting for a number of reasons, as it not only saw the return of original star Jamie Lee Curtis and original director John Carpenter to serve as producer, but it also included a shot of Nick Castle, who performed a majority of Michael Myers' scenes in the 1978 Halloween as the masked killer, as well as included Castle's breathing as Myers. This year's Halloween Kills once again featured Castle's breathing, with it recently being confirmed that, while Castle did film a brief scene for the latest sequel, that cameo has since been cut from the theatrical release of the film. Halloween Kills is currently in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO