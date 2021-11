I’ve always been thinking about this since I was not able to get back to Fullscreen. As we all know, New World has a bug where if you, by any chance, change the game to run in windowed mode or unintentionally click alt+enter, you would stay in that way no matter what you do. Restarting the game fixes it, but it’s hard to continue your game when you know your server’s queue is high. So, let’s see how you can fix that without restarting the game?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO