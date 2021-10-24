CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Soccer Falls on the Road at South Carolina, 4-0

By Harrison Holland
 9 days ago
Alabama soccer falls to 9-8-1 overall and 4-4-1 in the SEC after its defeat on the road Sunday at South Carolina. The Gamecocks attack registered eight shots on goal and converted half its chances en route to a 4-0 win over Alabama.

The Crimson Tide attack, meanwhile, struggled to maintain much consistency against a side that entered the match with a 10-5-1 overall record. And its players, who all celebrated a game-winning goal by forward Riley Tanner over Kentucky just over two days prior, totaled only one shot on target against the South Carolina defense.

That is, compared to the eight total shots Alabama attempted.

Goalkeeper McKinley Crone, despite allowing four goals, made four saves as well, and she played the entire 90 minutes after rotating off and on early on this season with Florida State transfer Brooke Bollinger.

Crone's conceded goals were to Gamecocks forwards Catherine Barry, Payton Patrick and Ryan Gareis and midfielder Samantha Chang. Three of which were scored in the initial 30 minutes with Gareis scoring in the 77th minute.

As for the Alabama attack, midfielders Macy Clem and Felicia Knox and forwards Riley Tanner, Ashlyn Serepca, Raigen Powell and Aislin Streicek accounted for all eight of the Crimson Tide's shots Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, junior Reyna Reyes led the team in minutes played with 78, and only four other players logged at least 70, with Serepca, Clem and defenders Sasha Pickard and Gessica Skorka each being a mainstay in the Alabama side as well.

Looking ahead, the Crimson Tide (9-8-1, 4-4-1) returns home for its season finale Thursday against Auburn (11-4, 5-3). Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT.

