Part of Bitcoin's appeal is the idea that nobody controls it, but a recent study found that 0.1 percent of the network's top contributors—just 50 miners—controls 50 percent of Bitcoin's mining capacity. Zooming out to the top 10% of miners finds that they control 90% of mining capacity. Traditional currencies are managed by central banking systems, international organizations, and well-established financial service providers; cryptocurrencies are managed by their networks. But a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) found that a few entities account for a significant portion of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO