Brentwood, NY

Suffolk Police: Ganessa Gordon, 18, Reported Missing In Brentwood

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 9 days ago

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) Suffolk County police are asking for help locating a woman reported missing in Brentwood .

Ganessa Gordon, 18, was last seen leaving a home on Crooked Hill Road around 8 p.m. on Oct. 22, according to police.

Ganessa Gordon (credit: Suffolk County PD)

It’s possible Gordon traveled with a male acquaintance to Jersey City , New Jersey , police said.

Gordon is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 142 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 631-852-8352 or 911 .

