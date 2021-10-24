CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild vs. Predators: Kaapo Kahkonen expected to make first start of season

By Editorials
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to make his first start in net this season in a matchup against Central Division foe Nashville. Kahkonen posted a 16-8-0 mark last season as the Wild’s No. 2 goalie and had a .902 saves percentage. His start comes after Cam Talbot started the...

Right now, the success of the Minnesota Wild has relied almost entirely on the ability to chase games where they have dug themselves a hole. This was, once again, on full display in another overtime thriller against Anaheim. The Wild improved to 4-0 in a game that once again saw themselves catching up to a lead, blowing it, and then once again catching. While the winning has been amazing, Wild fans are likely hoping the team can find a way to add some lead-holding and control of games to their repertoire.
