Wild vs. Predators: Kaapo Kahkonen expected to make first start of season

2006-07 (48-26-8) The start of the 06-07 season was the best in Wild history as the team took their first six games and nine of their first ten. Led by new acquisitions Pavol Demitra at forward and Niklas Backstrom in net, Minnesota finally made it back to the promised land of the playoffs for the first time since their unlikely Western Conference run in 2003. 2006-07 also saw the first 82-game season for longtime captain Mikko Koivu, who finished the year with an impressive 20 goals and and 34 assists, good for fifth on the team in points. And despite missing two-and-a-half months with an injured groin, Marian Gaborik ended the season with 30 goals, only one tally behind team leader Brian Rolston. Backstrom joined Manny Fernandez to make a fearsome duo in net, as the two goaltenders teamed up to win the Jennings award for fewest goals allowed by a pair for the season.
