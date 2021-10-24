CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michiganders In Four Area Codes Will Have To Dial 10-Digit Numbers

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUCf5_0cbIZRXm00

Starting on Sunday, October 24th, anyone with the area code 616, 810, 906 or 989 will have to dial 10-digit phone numbers, even if the number is in the same area code, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

“When an area code transitions to ten-digit dialing, you will no longer be able to dial seven digits to make a local call,” the agency wrote on its website.

The change is part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline rollout. Starting next summer, anyone in the country can dial 988 to reach the lifeline.

Area codes that have those digits as the middle three numbers will have to change to accommodate.

The 616 code is the Grand Rapids area, 810 includes Flint, 989 encompasses much of Michigan’s Thumb and the northeastern Lower Peninsula and 906 covers the Upper Peninsula.

The shift won’t affect the price of calls.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Traverse Connect Hosts Annual Economic Summit

Traverse City meant business Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, Traverse Connect hosted their annual Economic Summit at the Grand Traverse Resort. The event allows businesses from the Grand Traverse region to come together and network. Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call says that this year saw hundreds of businesses connect,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Flint, MI
9&10 News

US Gives Final Clearance to COVID-19 Shots for Kids 5 to 11

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — doses just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
9&10 News

DNR and Camp Grayling Opening 100 Miles of ORV Trails

The Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to review proposed forest road changes. Some include new off-road vehicle trails. “It’s just awesome to know that they’re there looking at expanding this area because up until now, Silver Lake has always been the Premiere destination,” said Fred West Jr., Operating Partner at Durt Wurx Offroad. “So you go out and play in the sand, but it’s not quite the same as being here on the trails.”
GRAYLING, MI
9&10 News

Living Right: Seasonal Depression

It’s that time of year when cases of depression spike. If you’re suffering, know that you’re not alone. Two out of five people in the U.S. suffer from depression and millions are especially impacted by seasonal affective disorder. In today’s Living Right, we share tips to help you cope with...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Area Codes#Michiganders
9&10 News

Nominate a Word or Phrase to Be Banished!

Lake Superior State University is accepting candidates for its 2022 Banished Words List from now until November 30, 2021, at 8 AM. Lake State has compiled its yearly mock-serious Banished Words List since 1976 to uphold, protect, and support excellence in language by encouraging avoidance of words and terms that are hackneyed, redundant, oxymoronic, clichéd, illogical, nonsensical—and otherwise ineffective, baffling, or irritating.
COLLEGES
9&10 News

Rogers City Chosen for Michigan Main Street Program

Rogers City was one of three cities chosen Thursday to take part in the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Michigan Main Street Program. Adrian, Coldwater and Rogers City join 24 other communities already included in the Main Street program. To view a map of the current Michigan Main Street communities, visit here.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
9&10 News

Bulmann Dock & Lift Offering Five Apprenticeship Opportunities

Bulmann Dock & Lift in Boyne City is launching five different U.S. Department of Labor registered apprenticeship opportunities through a partnership with Northwest Michigan Works in November. The apprenticeships are the most diverse apprenticeships offered by a single employer in northwest lower Michigan. The apprenticeships include: office manager, sales technician,...
BOYNE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Fans Celebrate Rivalry Win In Traverse City

The streets of Traverse City were extremely busy this morning, with the Zombie Run and Halloween Walk downtown. At 12pm, all of the bars were packed as well. The University of Michigan took on Michigan State University this afternoon for their much-anticipated rivalry game. Fans from all over Michigan enjoying...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

East Grand Traverse Bay Gets New Research Buoy

For the first time a lake monitoring buoy is on East Grand Traverse Bay, helping Great Lakes researchers monitor the changes of the water. One of the three buoys was placed in the Grand Traverse Bay in a collaboration with Northwestern Michigan College and Michigan Technological University. “We have never...
SCIENCE
9&10 News

Salvation Army Hosting Ed Kellogg Food Drive

The holidays are quickly, which means it’s the season of giving. The Salvation Army is hosting its Ed Kellogg Food Drive through Saturday. You can donate food at the Walmart, Family Fare and Save-A-Lot in Cadillac, Roger’s in Lake City and Ebel’s in Falmouth. The food donated will help with...
FALMOUTH, MI
9&10 News

Fall Color Change 2021

GET OUT and the fall color Northern Michigan! Inland areas are quickly going Past Peak but there is still plenty of color. The recent cold nights helped deliver a lot of pop across the region. The best color remains along and West of US-131 with Peak color developing along M-37....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy