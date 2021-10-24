Michiganders In Four Area Codes Will Have To Dial 10-Digit Numbers

Starting on Sunday, October 24th, anyone with the area code 616, 810, 906 or 989 will have to dial 10-digit phone numbers, even if the number is in the same area code, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

“When an area code transitions to ten-digit dialing, you will no longer be able to dial seven digits to make a local call,” the agency wrote on its website.

The change is part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline rollout. Starting next summer, anyone in the country can dial 988 to reach the lifeline.

Area codes that have those digits as the middle three numbers will have to change to accommodate.

The 616 code is the Grand Rapids area, 810 includes Flint, 989 encompasses much of Michigan’s Thumb and the northeastern Lower Peninsula and 906 covers the Upper Peninsula.

The shift won’t affect the price of calls.