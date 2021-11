News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The sole North American team left in the competition, Cloud9 have defied the odds in coming through a tough group to reach the last eight of the League of Legends World Championship 2021. To date, their best performance in this competition came in 2018, when they reached the semi-finals stage, so they are just two wins away from a tournament best. But can they go all the way?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO