Skulloween in Oxford

Welcome to this lovely brick front garage townhouse situated in the neighborhood of Laurel Lakes where you are close to shopping, movies, restaurants, Granville Gude Park and trails by the lake. No HOA and private driveway. NEW ROOF 2021. WINDOWS 3-5 YEARS OLD. HOT WATER HEATER 2016, HVAC 2014.As you enter the home on the first level you will find new flooring in the hallway and updated half bath. The hallway with chair rail leads you to a laundry area, large storage area, garage and a bonus room with fireplace, and sliding glass door with walkout to the patio. Here you can enjoy quiet mornings or evenings in the private fenced in backyard.The second level is spacious and open with hardwood floors in the large family room with crown molding and in the kitchen with a dining area, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, backsplash, granite countertops, large windows, and a entry door to the deck. The updated hall bath with tile floor is conveniently located between both rooms.The third level has a primary bedroom with two walk-in closets and a recently updated primary bathroom with a tile surround tub, new flooring, vanity, faucet, and sink. There are two more bedrooms with hardwood floors, a linen closet, and an updated hall bath.Only 2 - 3 miles from the Laurel MARC station and convenient to MD-198, I-95, and the inter-county connector.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO