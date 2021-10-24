CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skulloween in Oxford

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 9 days ago
Saturday, October 30, 2021

11:00 am – 8:00 pm

At Hooligans Harley Davidson in Oxford

Three different bands

Shield Rhodes Band 11-2:30 pm

3XL Band 3:00-6:00 pm

Duces Band 6:30 – 8:00 pm

5:00 – 8:00 pm Bagger Treat for the Kids

Vendors and $1 Booze

Life South Blood Truck will be there all day

Free BBQ and Smoked Chicken Sandwiches while supplies last

*Donations welcome for Faith Ministries

Costume Contest – Children and Adults 11:00 – 8:00 pm

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
Calhoun County Journal

Spooky Stories for Kids

Spooky Stories for KidsOctober 25, 2021   5:00 – 7:00 pm, Houston Cole Library, 5th Floor Children ages 5-7 are invited to hear age-appropriate ghost stories, led by students in Circle K International. Free and open to the public.    For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click […]
KIDS
Calhoun County Journal

AG Boutique & The NoAlan Event Center

October 25, 2021 Tammy Lewis This week’s Small Business Spotlight is on AG Boutique and The NoAlan Event Center! Owners Brooke Lee and Steven Lee have transformed the building previously known as Zoes on the Lake into a trendy women’s boutique, as well as a gorgeous space to host events! AG Boutique caters to women […]
SMALL BUSINESS
The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

