Incoming Storm Spurs Evacuation Order For Parts Of Alisal Fire Burn Area

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — The incoming storm has spurred an evacuation order for parts of the Alisal Fire burn area in Santa Barbara County through Monday.

The order, which took effect at noon Sunday, includes the following areas in and around the Alisal Fire burn scar:

• West of Las Flores Canyon;

• East of Mariposa Reina;

• South of West Camino Cielo; and

• Down to the ocean.

The public was urged to evacuate to the SBCC Wake Center located at 300 N. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara 93111.

For animal evacuation assistance, the public may call the Animal Services Hotline at 805-681-4332 or the Sheriff’s non-emergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724 after normal business hours.