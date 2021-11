The New England Patriots desperately needed a statement win on Sunday. With the New York Jets in town, that’s exactly what they got. The Patriots boat raced the Jets on their way to a 54-13 victory, playing the most complete game we’ve seen them play since the days of Tom Brady and co. The offense punted just once, scoring their most points since November 18, 2012. The defense continued their dominance over New York, holding them under 20 points for the third straight matchup.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO