NHL

NHL Conference Glance

By Sportradar
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 9 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m. Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Dallas at...

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Chicago Blackhawks News

The 2020 Chicago Blackhawks season was the franchise’s 94th season and one of its most intriguing. With the regular season suspended on March 12, 20202, due to the pandemic, the league decided just a few weeks later to cancel the remaining 20 games of the regular season. The Blackhawks finished 32-30, which was only good enough for 12th in the Western Conference; however, the league ruled that they would expand the field as part of their return to hockey expand the field, and the Blackhawks advanced to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016–17 season. The Blackhawks, led by Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the outstanding goaltending of Corey Crawford, went on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round, despite being the youngest team in the postseason with an average age of 25.6. The Blackhawks were eventually ousted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Kane led the team in goals (33), assists (51), and points (84) in what could be the beginning of a rebuild here in Chicago after a long run at the top.
Sabres keep good feelings going for fans

For the past 10 years, a start like the Buffalo Sabres had Tuesday night very often led to the team playing scared and losing by a lot. This time around, they stayed calm and found their game in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Chicago Blackhawks have begun talks to reach a 'fair and equitable' settlement with former prospect Kyle Beach, but 'each side had differing view points'

The Chicago Blackhawks met with Kyle Beach’s attorney, Susan E. Loggans, on Tuesday afternoon as the sides began settlement talks. At issue is how much the Hawks will pay Beach for the team’s handling of a 2010 sexual abuse allegation against then-video coach Brad Aldrich. After independent investigators, commissioned by the Hawks, found fault with senior management’s lack of action in 2010, ...
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Tuesday's Transactions

MLB — Announced substitution approval for Atlanta's INF/OF Ehire Adrianza who will be on paternity leave and will be replaced by INF Johan Camargo. ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Ehire Adrianza on the paternity list. Activated 3B Johan Camargo. MINOR LEAGUE. Frontier League. FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Traded RHP Jose Diaz to...
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 1, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:. WLTPtsPrv. 1. Los Angeles Rams (7)7103753. 2. Green...
NFL
CBS Chicago

Breaking Glass Ceilings; AHL Hires 10 Female Officials For The Season

CHICAGO (CBS) — Breaking the glass ceiling – on ice. Neither the NHL nor the American Hockey League has female officials; that has now changed for the AHL. They have hired 10 women this season. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek introduces us to the local referee and first responder making the calls. “There is just something about a fresh sheet of ice and hearing the cut in the morning.” As a kid growing up in Colorado, Sam Hiller found a way to spend as much time as she could on the ice. Both playing hockey and at just 12 years old, learning to officiate. “I...
NHL
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Sports on TV

ESPN2 — N. Illinois at Kent St. ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse at North Carolina, First Round. ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia at Wake Forest, First Round. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOEMN'S) 8 p.m. SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St. GOLF. 3 a.m. ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round,...
