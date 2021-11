Trigger Warning: Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault case mentioned as former CBJ bench boss John Tortorella came forward with a direct message to the hockey world. After a few days off, the Columbus Blue Jackets return to the ice on the road to take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Jackets' second road game will be under the bright lights of New York, taking on a motivated Rangers team, that is full of star talent in their top six, and grit and toughness in their bottom six. This will also be the first time that Blue Jackets' president John Davidson will do battle with his prodigy in current president and general manager Chris Drury, who took over the Blue Shirts after the Tom Wilson incident.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO