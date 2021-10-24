Tigray forces parade captured government troops

An open letter to Minister Meirav Michaeli. You don’t know me, but believe I know your public image as well as your ideology and political principles. It wouldn’t be of great surprise to you that my orthodox orientation usually means that I didn’t vote for you, nor do I agree with much of your views of family, religion and more. Be that as it may, you are my Minister of Transport, an elected leader of my country, and a fellow-Jew. Your success in these realms is mine, and while disagreeing, I consider you a fellow sister of our JEWISH family, and hope that you consider me a fellow brother.

