Military

Tigray forces parade captured government troops

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrucks full of captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militias rolled...

Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
Times Daily

Ethiopian airstrikes in Tigray force UN flight to turn back

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country’s Tigray region, and a government spokesman said authorities were aware of the inbound flight. It appeared to be a sharp escalation in intimidation tactics authorities have used against aid workers amid the intensifying, year-long Tigray war.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigray Region#A Show Of Force#Allied#Ethiopian
985theriver.com

Ethiopia government says Tigray forces killed 100 youths in Kombolcha

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s government said on Monday rebellious Tigrayan forces had killed 100 youths in Kombolcha, one of two towns the rebel group said it captured over the weekend. “The terrorist group TPLF has summarily executed more than 100 youth residents of Kombolcha in areas it has infiltrated. The...
POLITICS
Columbian

Ethiopia’s PM defiant as Tigray forces advance

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital, while a new wave of detentions of ethnic Tigrayans has begun. A move on the...
POLITICS
Derrick

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly. The declaration by the Council of Ministers was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Ethiopian Prime...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

UK carrier strike group intercepted 30+ armed Russian warplanes in 2 weeks

The United Kingdom’s HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group has seen dozens of interactions with Russian fighter jets and warships during its current deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The U.K.’s carrier group even recorded more than 30 intercepts of armed Russian fighters operating near the carrier group in a single two-week period.
MILITARY
mymodernmet.com

Air Force Photographer Captures Neatly Organized Fighter Jets and Weapons From Above

At first glance, this photo looks like it’s made up of toy model planes and mini figurines. However, each person is real and every object is life-sized. The aerial image was taken by Ognyan Stefanov, the official photographer of the Bulgarian Air Force who joined the team to take part in the Tetris Challenge. The fun trend involves neatly organizing work equipment on the floor and photographing it from above.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Birmingham Star

Ethiopia: UN forced to abort humanitarian aid flight into Tigray

A UN humanitarian aid flight destined for the capital of the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, was forced to return to Addis Ababa due to airstrikes on Friday, raising "serious concerns" for the safety of staff working on the ground, said the UN's Emergency Relief Coordinator, in a statement. The...
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance

Ethiopia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday and ordered residents of Addis Ababa to prepare to defend their neighbourhoods amid fears that Tigrayan rebels were heading for the capital. - Rebel gains - Earlier Tuesday, officials in Addis Ababa announced new security measures for the city's five million residents, requiring that all firearms be registered within two days.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Iran’s role in attack on U.S. troops in Syria signals new escalation

Iran appears to have been responsible for a drone attack last week on a U.S. outpost in Syria, suggesting that a new front could be opening in the low-level conflict that has simmered since the United States pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord in 2018. No U.S. casualties were...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

The Kotel is Not Captured by Foreign Forces

An open letter to Minister Meirav Michaeli. You don’t know me, but believe I know your public image as well as your ideology and political principles. It wouldn’t be of great surprise to you that my orthodox orientation usually means that I didn’t vote for you, nor do I agree with much of your views of family, religion and more. Be that as it may, you are my Minister of Transport, an elected leader of my country, and a fellow-Jew. Your success in these realms is mine, and while disagreeing, I consider you a fellow sister of our JEWISH family, and hope that you consider me a fellow brother.
RELIGION
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS

