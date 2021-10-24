Mac Jones throws for 307 yards as Patriots hang 54 points on Jets (8 up, 2 down)

The New York Jets have to be feeling, at the very least, decent right now. The team is coming off a bye week, and recently had a major 27-24 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. Considering there were times that the Jets looked like they very well could be the first 0-17 team, the Jets have a big win to build off of and a week off for rest. The New England Patriots, on the other hand, have had some serious close losses in recent weeks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. However, even when they’re looking down, you can never discount a Patriots squad under Bill Belichick. When the rival Jets and Patriots face each other at Gillette Stadium this Sunday, let’s look at the player props you should keep an eye on.

