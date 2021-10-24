CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones throws for 307 yards as Patriots hang 54 points on Jets (8 up, 2 down)

By Chris Mason
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FOXBOROUGH — Even coming off a bye week, the Jets remain the Jets. The perennial Patriots punching bags provided little resistance as New England speed-bagged their way to a 54-13 victory. Bill Belichick’s team needed this one. Here are eight up and two down from a beatdown at Gillette...

www.masslive.com

FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Hear what Tom Brady said to Bill Belichick and Mac Jones after Sunday’s game

Tom Brady elected to keep most of his interactions with his former teammates to himself after his 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday. While we’ll probably never know what was said between him and Bill Belichick in their 20-minute postgame meeting in the Buccaneers locker room, some of his on-field greetings have made their way to social media.
NFL
New York Post

How Mac Jones, Sophie Scott celebrated Patriots’ big win

It’s a good town to celebrate a win. After the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, dined at the swanky Catch in Los Angeles. Scott shared some of the scenes on her Instagram stories, including a video of Jones smashing a...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Wideout Explains One Mac Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo Difference

Kendrick Bourne has only been with the Patriots for a few short months, but he’s spent the past several years catching passes from a New England draft pick. Before joining the Patriots and linking up with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, Bourne played in San Francisco with Jimmy Garoppolo, the 2014 Pats draftee who famously was traded to the 49ers in 2017.
NFL
Boston Herald

Mac Jones says it was time for the Patriots offense to ‘flip the switch’ in the red zone

The Patriots hit it out of the park in the red zone against the Jets, converting on all of their six opportunities in the money area. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said it’s been a point of emphasis to execute during those chances, given the team was down the bottom of the league in red zone scoring. It was simply “time to flip the switch.”
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots: Play calling stunting Mac Jones’ development

The New England Patriots had the momentum. The Dallas Cowboys offense was just inches away from the goal line, but the Pats defense forced a fumble and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback. The offense, with no timeouts left, got the ball at their 20-yard line with 1:30 left in the first half.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

FanDuel Connecticut gives 100-1 odds if Mac Jones throws for 1+ yards

Connecticut is the newest state to join the legal sports betting party, and FanDuel Sportsbook’s arrival to the state comes at a great time. With the NFL in full swing and the New England Patriots playing this weekend, CT sports bettors can cash in on a no-sweat 100-1 odds promo.
GAMBLING
Patriots.com

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

After six games it is abundantly clear that Tom Brady deserves the majority of credit for the Patriots pass success. I have no doubt that Bill Belichick is an exceptional coach, however, he significantly lacks in procuring talent, with a few exceptions, such as Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and a few others. BB has made so many blunders in the second rounds of the draft. So far this year, his free agent acquisitions are not panning out. Only Matthew Judon is worthy of the contract he received. Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor, etc. are all underwhelming. My question is do you think Bill should lose his GM title and personnel gathering responsibilities? Mr. Kraft took them away from Bill Parcells and allowed someone else to "shop for the groceries." - Mel Ford.
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots stock up, stock down after OT loss to Cowboys: Mac Jones' deep ball improving, defense comes up short

The Patriots were able to hang with the Dallas Cowboys for four quarters by matching their point total of 29. However, the overtime period proved to be the breaking point, as Dak Prescott and company were able march down the field and eventually connect for the game-winning touchdown at Gillette Stadium. New England now sits at 2-4 on the season with all four of those losses coming in Foxborough, marking the first time since 1993 that the franchise is winless in its first four home contests.
NFL
NJ.com

Patriots’ Mac Jones ranks ahead of Jets’ Zach Wilson as rookie QBs prepare for Round 2

When it comes to rookie quarterbacks, there’s the New England Patriots’ Mac Jones, and then there’s everybody else. Per the Boston Globe:. Pro Football Focus ranks Jones as the top rookie quarterback, with a grade (79.7) more than 20 points higher than Zach Wilson (59.4), Trey Lance (59.0), Trevor Lawrence (56.8), Davis Mills (56.3), and Justin Fields (56.0). ... Among rookie quarterbacks this season, Jones — despite being blitzed and hit the most — is the leader in passing yards, completion percentage, touchdowns (tied with Lawrence), and quarterback rating.
NFL
lineups.com

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Player Props (10/24/21)

The New York Jets have to be feeling, at the very least, decent right now. The team is coming off a bye week, and recently had a major 27-24 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. Considering there were times that the Jets looked like they very well could be the first 0-17 team, the Jets have a big win to build off of and a week off for rest. The New England Patriots, on the other hand, have had some serious close losses in recent weeks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. However, even when they’re looking down, you can never discount a Patriots squad under Bill Belichick. When the rival Jets and Patriots face each other at Gillette Stadium this Sunday, let’s look at the player props you should keep an eye on.
NFL
NBC Sports

Curran: Jets rout a key turning point for McDaniels, Patriots offense

Josh McDaniels is on a heater. The longtime Patriots offensive coordinator -- whose play-calling sometimes causes our six-state region’s mood to turn pitch black -- lit the fire that turned into the Patriots' 54-point inferno Sunday against the Jets. Yes. It was the Jets. For the 3,400th time since Sunday...
NFL
MassLive.com

The Jets stink, and Patriots can breathe a sigh of relief in blowout win (10 things we learned)

FOXBOROUGH — For one afternoon, the Patriots were the Patriots, the Jets were the Jets and everything was right in the world for fans at Gillette Stadium. The complexion of the New England Patriots’ first six games this season hardly came anywhere close to what expectations were heading into the season. But on their fifth try, the Patriots finally won a home game during the 2021 regular season, doing so in impressive fashion, putting away a bad Jets team by halftime.
NFL
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

