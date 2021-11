Chicago Med 7×06 “When You’re a Hammer Everything’s a Nail” focuses, as the title makes it obvious, on Stevie Hammer, in a way I didn’t expect to see so early in the season. Stevie and Dylan have truly blended in so well that it’s hard to look back and realize that they’ve only been around for five episodes, going into six. And the sixth episode feels a little soon to bring Stevie’s demons to the hospital. But hey – I’m not actually complaining about the fact that it’s happen. Just, a little surprised.

