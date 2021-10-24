HGTV star Tarek El Moussa marries Heather Rae Young

This HGTV star is ready to enjoy the foundation of marriage.

“Flip or Flop” host Tarek El Moussa tied the knot Saturday with Heather Rae Young, star of the Netflix real estate show “Selling Sunset.”

“WE’RE MARRIED!!!! Flipped her name for good,” El Moussa, 40, captioned an Instagram post.

Young, 34, shared a similarly effusive announcement on her Instagram page.

“I married the love of my life today,” Young wrote. “My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some.”

The duo got engaged in July 2020 and have been together for two years.

El Moussa split from his first wife, “Flip or Flop” co-star Christina Haack, in 2016. He and Haack share two kids together.

Haack got married in 2018 to TV host Ant Anstead. They finalized their divorce earlier this year after announcing a split in 2020.