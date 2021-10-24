CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Last Year, a Hole Opened in the Arctic Ice

InsideHook
InsideHook
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyGyZ_0cbIWc7q00
The sun shines through a piece of ice on the Arctic Ocean in 2009. U.S. Geological Survey

Many of the repercussions of climate change discussed in the last year have had to do with its effects on warmer climates. We’ve seen droughts, wildfires and flooding both in the United States and abroad, making for an unsettling present and an alarming future. But climate change has also been wreaking havoc on colder parts of the globe, including in the Arctic. And now, a new report suggests that something unprecedented took place in that region last year — and if you weren’t already concerned about climate change, this might do the trick.

Writing at Space.com, Stephanie Pappas has news of a polynya that arrived last year in the ice north of Ellesmere Island, itself Canada’s northernmost island. And if you’re reading this and wondering what exactly a polynya is, here’s a quick explanation: it’s an area of open water that’s entirely surrounded by ice.

While polynyas have been seen before in the Arctic, 2020 is the first time scientists have seen one in this specific region. As Pappas notes, the ice in this region is particularly thick — specifically, around 13 feet — leading many experts to think that a polynya could not form there at all. But like many things in the age of climate change, expectations of what is and is not possible are quickly being rewritten. Cue the shuddering.

There does seem to be some evidence that polynyas may have formed in the same region in 1988 and 2004 — but the 2020 edition appears to have been far larger. The whole article is well worth reading, and points to two factors coming to bear here — higher temperatures overall, and higher temperatures over time causing the ice to be thinner. It’s one more cause for alarm at a time that has no shortage of them.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Climate Change Played a Big Part in Drying Out a Turkish Lake

One of the paradoxes of climate change is its wildly disparate effects on different parts of the world. As temperatures increase and ecosystems shift, some bodies of water are encroaching even more on the land. In other cases, though, bodies of water are growing smaller and smaller. Earlier this year, this played out in California, where droughts dried up the route that many salmon take when migrating. Now, on the other side of the globe, another body of water that’s home to distinctive wildlife also faces an existential crisis.
AGRICULTURE
InsideHook

Researchers Discovered Multiple Shipwrecks in Lake Superior This Year

When one thinks of the Great Lakes, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? It might be recreation or transportation; it could be the sight of the ferry system that conveys some people around Michigan. (And that’s to say nothing of the deep cut they might bring to mind for longtime Marvel Comics readers.) But the lakes’ history also includes having played a part in conflicts — including being the site of battles during the War of 1812.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arctic#Open Water#Climate Change#Canada#Space Com
earth.com

Centuries-old record of Arctic warming found in driftwood

A new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans has found that patterns of Arctic warming and sea ice loss can be determined by tracking the path of frozen trees as they made their way across the Arctic Ocean over the past 500 years. By dating and tracking...
EARTH SCIENCE
AFP

Last seven years on track to be hottest on record: UN

The years from 2015 to 2021 are on track to be the seven hottest on record, the World Meteorological Organization said on Sunday, warning that the planet was heading into "uncharted territory".  Based on data for the first nine months of the year, the WMO said 2021 was likely to be between the fifth and seventh warmest year on record -- despite the cooling effect of the La Nina phenomenon that lowered temperatures at the beginning of the year.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Catastrophic collapse of West Antarctic ice sheet ‘avoidable’ if warming stays below 2C

Of the world’s three major ice sheets, the West Antarctic ice sheet is considered the most vulnerable to collapse, a process which would raise global sea levels by 3.2 metres.But a rapid collapse of the ice sheet – which would have catastrophic impacts around the world – could be avoided if countries commit to major cuts to the greenhouse gas emissions which are warming our planet, a new study suggests.Just two weeks ahead of the UN’s Cop26 climate summit the experts from New Zealand’s GNS Science and Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington, said the decisions we make...
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood risk: study

The 3.5 trillion tonnes of Greenland's ice sheet that has melted over the past decade has raised global sea levels by one centimetre and is heightening worldwide flood risks, new research showed on Monday. The ice sheet atop the world's largest island contains enough frozen water to lift oceans some...
EARTH SCIENCE
ecomagazine.com

Scientists Discover Large Rift in the Arctic’s Last Bastion of Thick Sea Ice

The 3,000-square-kilometer gap in the ice may signal that the Last Ice Area is not as resilient as previously thought. A new study documents the formation of a 3,000-square-kilometer rift in the oldest and thickest Arctic ice. The area of open water, called a polynya, is the first to be identified in an area north of Ellesmere Island, Canada's northernmost island, and is another sign of the rapid changes taking place in the Arctic, according to researchers.
Public Radio International PRI

Driftwood as an indicator of Arctic sea ice patterns

Arctic sea ice plays a big role in controlling the climate. Knowing how it's changed in the past is key to understanding Earth's future climate in a warming world. Now, emerging research published this month is adding a new tool for scientists to peer into the Arctic Ocean's past: driftwood. The World’s environment correspondent Carolyn Beeler reports.
EARTH SCIENCE
earth.com

Dramatic changes across the ice fields of southern Chile

Today’s Video of the Day from the USGS describes how the ice fields of southern Chile have changed dramatically over the past three decades. Landsat images reveal that the Erasmo Glacier retreated by three kilometers from 1987 to 2015. During this time frame, the end of the glacier shifted by about 4.3 kilometers. The melting glacial ice formed a proglacial lake that was cluttered with icebergs. By 2021, the water appears to be ice-free.
ENVIRONMENT
Earth & Sky

The fate of Arctic sea ice

In our warming world, the extent of summertime sea ice in the Arctic is shrinking. It’s less than half of what it was in the 1980s. And rapid Arctic sea ice decline is ongoing. Will some of us alive today live to see an ice-free Arctic in the summertime? Scientists at Columbia University in New York said this month (October 12, 2021) that their new projections indicate a daunting future for Arctic sea ice.
SCIENCE
Eos

Could AI Be Useful for Arctic Communities Facing Sea Ice Loss?

For the past decade, annual average warming in the Arctic has doubled the global mean. The extent of sea ice is half of what it was 42 years ago. Scientific models warn that the Arctic Ocean will be seasonally ice free within the next 30–50 years. Because it is a...
SCIENCE
The Lebanon Reporter

Arctic Ocean sea ice hits lowest minimum in September 2021

Sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean hit an annual summer low in September. At 1.82 million square miles, it was 579,000 square miles smaller than the 1981-2010 average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The ice reaches its maximum each March and its minimum each September. According...
SCIENCE
The Chicago Maroon

Whalers in the Arctic!

To be perfectly honest, I was convinced that I had to watch The North Water before having seen a single clip of it—the concept was enough for me. Whalers in the Arctic! It promised to be a perfect synthesis of two niche topics I had already become obsessed with because of adjacent media. The first was the premiere season of AMC’s anthology series The Terror, somewhat loosely based on a novel, itself loosely based on the infamous Franklin expedition to find the Northwest Passage. The expedition, like many contemporary Arctic expeditions of its kind, ended in complete disaster, with the fate of many of its 129 men still not entirely clear, though the majority of deaths have been attributed to a variety of causes from lead poisoning to cannibalism. The second was Herman Melville’s classic novel Moby-Dick, a depiction of 19th century whaling so seminal that it is nearly impossible to talk about any other media about old-time whalers without bringing it up at some point. These three works appeal to me on the same basic level: tense, often homoerotic encounters between repressed Victorian-era men forced into tight spaces defined by strict, absurd hierarchies as they hurtle towards their doom.
ENTERTAINMENT
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy