Patrick Mahomes leaves game against Titans after taking hard hit

By Cam Ellis
610 Sports Radio
 9 days ago

Things went from bad to worse on Sunday for the Chiefs, who not only lost in a blowout to the Titans, but may have lost Patrick Mahomes too. During the 4th quarter of the Chiefs' Week 7 game against the Titans, Mahomes was hit in the head while scrambling out of the pocket:

Mahomes was slow to get up, and then eventually had to be helped off the field by his teammates and coaching staff. Backup QB Chad Henne came into the game during Kansas City's next offensive drive:

The team hasn't yet offered an update on Mahomes status, which will presumably come in Andy Reid's postgame press conference.

IN THIS ARTICLE
610 Sports Radio

