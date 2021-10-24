CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County Comptroller democratic candidate upset over recent mailer

By Ali Touhey
 9 days ago
Some are questioning the legality of new campaign mailer in the race for Erie County Comptroller.

The mailer and a similar text message is about Democratic candidate Kevin Hardwick, and it calls Hardwick a conservative and a Trump supporter. According to the mailer, it’s paid for by the Friends of Lynne Dixon. Dixon is running on the Republican line.

According to Hardwick, it went out to democrats living in the City of Buffalo.

“She pretended to be me in leveling these attacks. That's just unacceptable. The Comptroller of Erie County is the chief financial officer, the steward of a billion and a half dollar budget. So, I think that you want someone there that you can trust. And I guess voters have to ask themselves, can you trust someone who can't even run an honest campaign,” Hardwick asked.

Hardwick was a registered Republican until 2018 when he decided to leave the party and register as a Democrat.

"These things are factual," Dixon said. "It’s who he has always been. The Comptroller’s office is no place for someone who is an opportunist or a self dealer," she added.

One political expert said it doesn't violate any election laws.

walter
9d ago

Hardwick is a useless Democrat. He needs to get his head out of his ass and look at what the Democrats are doing to our country. Spreading illegal criminal aliens with diseases around the country. TB is on the rise in Erie county. Why is it on the rise at the same time the illegal criminal aliens are spread around the country in the middle of the the night. Thank you creepy Biden

