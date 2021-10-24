CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Linus Ullmark Comes Up Huge In Second Win As Bruins Defeat Sharks

By Scott Edwards Jr., Jack Edwards, Andy ‘Brick’ Brickley
NESN
NESN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Linus Ullmark remains undefeated in his Boston Bruins career. The goaltender came up big in the Black-and-Gold’s matchup...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Reveals What Will Make Him Talk Trash Vs. Sabres

Linus Ullmark will give as good as he gets when he takes on his former teammates. The Boston Bruins goaltender told reporters Thursday he’ll exchange some trash talk with Buffalo Sabres players if they start it. Ullmark will debut for the Bruins on Friday, and the big game happens to be against the team he departed last offseason in free agency.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Confident For Linus Ullmark’s Debut Vs. Sabres

Linus Ullmark will make his debut for the Boston Bruins on Friday night against his former Buffalo Sabres team. You really couldn’t script it better for Ullmark, but head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t plan it that way. Ullmark struggled a bit in the preseason and served as the backup goalie to Jeremy Swayman for the Bruins’ first two games of the season.
NHL
NBC Sports

Here's when Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark will make his Boston debut

The Boston Bruins have a weird schedule to begin the 2021-22 NHL season. They are one of just three teams that's played only one game entering Tuesday. The rest of the league has played at least twice and many teams have played three games already. Rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman started...
NHL
NESN

How Linus Ullmark Has Progressed Recently; When He’ll Make First Start

Linus Ullmark had a shaky preseason, but it appears he has started to come around. The new Boston Bruins goaltender “lost” the battle for the starting job with Jeremy Swayman coming out of camp, as the rookie got the nod for Saturday’s season-opening win against the Dallas Stars. But the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Linus Ullmark
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Ullmark ‘Looks Better’, Slated To Start Vs. Sabres

The Boston Bruins have their goaltending plan for the week, and it includes Linus Ullmark making his first start for the B’s against his old Buffalo Sabres team. Jeremy Swayman will get his second consecutive start between the pipes when he gets the starting bid on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, and Swayman gets the “revenge game” against his old team on Friday night at the First Niagara Center.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Murphy: Ullmark Silences Doubters In A 4-1 Bruins Win Over The Sabres

After a dismal preseason, new Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark erased any doubts that lingered from a shaky preseason and back-stopped his new team with 35 saves in a 4-1 win over his former team, the Buffalo Sabres Friday night. “He was excellent,” Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said...
NHL
chatsports.com

What we learned: Linus Ullmark shines against his former team

In the opening two weeks of the season, the Boston Bruins adjusted themselves to long layoff between games. They had a 10-days break between their preseason finale and their regular-season opener, and another three days from their first win of the season over Dallas to their sloppy 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Wednesday night.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Ullmark, Boston Bruins Take Care of Sabres

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. GOLD STAR: Linus Ullmark clearly wasn’t at his best during the preseason, but it was a different story making his debut during the regular season for the Boston Bruins against his old Buffalo Sabres club. Ullmark stopped 15 shots in the first period while the B’s counter-punched for a pair of goals in the first period and made a show-stopping save on Dylan Cozens after the Sabres forward appeared to beat him five hole. Instead, Ullmark kicked the puck away with the back of his left leg pad after the puck went through the opening in his legs. It may have looked lucky, but goaltenders are in the right position to be lucky more often than not in their puck-stopping careers. The Sabres finally snapped the shutout with a little more than five minutes to go in the third period, but that was as close as Ullmark would allow them to get in the game. It was 35 saves in all for Ullmark, including this beauty.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark#Td Bank
Boston Herald

Bruins notebook: Linus Ullmark ready for his debut

BUFFALO — Linus Ullmark‘s Bruins debut was going to be a notable event no matter where it happened, considering the club ponied up $20 million over four years for his services. But the fact that it is happening here in Buffalo, where he was drafted by the Sabres in 2012...
NHL
Buffalo News

Linus Ullmark now behind enemy lines guarding Boston net against Sabres

Smiling. Chipper. Quick with a quip as always. Linus Ullmark was back in Buffalo practicing in a different uniform Thursday and he'll be in the opposing net Friday in KeyBank Center making his debut for the Boston Bruins. The Sabres are trying for their first 4-0 start since 2008 and...
NHL
Shore News Network

Sharks look to extend perfect start vs. Bruins

It’s been eight years since the San Jose Sharks opened a season with five consecutive victories. And, nearly as long since they beat the Boston Bruins. The Sharks look to continue their undefeated start when they visit the Bruins on Sunday. San Jose has been one of the surprise teams...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Goalie Linus Ullmark leads the way as Bruins down Sabres

The Bruins looked at Linus Ullmark’s debut coming against the team he called his own for six seasons one of two ways. Bruce Cassidy knew that nobody knew the Sabres’ shooters better than the 28-year-old Ullmark, but that the Buffalo shooters also knew Ullmark better than any other goaltender in the NHL. The former played out for a full 60 minutes Friday night at KeyBank Center, as Ullmark turned aside 34-of-35 shots faced for a 4-1 victory over the Sabres.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Fear The Fin

Sharks at Bruins: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Grab your coffee and settle in for some Sunday morning hockey, as the San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins. Read about the questions and concerns heading into this morning in our game preview here. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:. Lines. SAN JOSE SHARKS. Jonathan...
NHL
NHL

Ullmark Set to Make Bruins Debut in Return to Buffalo

But that's exactly what transpired on Thursday afternoon. Following Boston's session at KeyBank Center, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron skated over to Linus Ullmark to ask if he'd like the honor and the netminder politely obliged to take on the duties that are traditionally reserved for a team leader or a player set to suit up in his hometown or against a former team.
NHL
chatsports.com

Brad Marchand scores 28 seconds in, Bruins beat Sharks 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose’s unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday. David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk also scored...
NHL
hockeyjournal.com

Bruins Brunch: Next men up come through and why Brad Marchand tops his class

With the Boston Bruins reeling after the Philadelphia Flyers put a thumping on them mid-week to the tune of a 6-3 victory to break open a 3-3 tie, the team lost Nick Foligno to injury and saw rookie phenom Jeremy Swayman’s roughest NHL start. This called for Bruce Cassidy and...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Linus Ullmark, Offense Shines In Win Over Sabres

The Boston Bruins are back in the win column. After dropping their first game of the 2021-22 NHL season Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, the B’s rebounded in a major way with a resounding 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Boston improved to 2-1-0 with the win while snapping...
NHL
chatsports.com

Sharks at Bruins Preview: A push for 5-game win streak

The San Jose Sharks may be through with the Canadian part of the road trip, but they’re still on the road for two more games, starting with the Boston Bruins this morning. The Sharks are coming off of a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goaltender Adin Hill played spectacularly, and the first line of Jonathan Dahlen, Logan Couture and Timo Meier combined for 4 goals and 6 points, an absolutely dominant display.
NHL
FanSided

Bruins: Multiple forwards out, Jack Studnicka to be called up

It’s fair to say that the injury bug is now hitting the Boston Bruins hard. Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced today that both Nick Foligno and Anton Blidh will be out for Sunday’s contest against the San Jose Sharks. Furthermore, Craig Smith is questionable to play. Due to all of this, Cassidy also noted that Jack Studnicka is expected to be called up.
NHL
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Bruins: The Goals Keep Coming in Impressive Win Over Boston

Flyers keep the goals coming, impressively close out Bruins to improve to 2-0-1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers got the best of the Bruins in winning time Wednesday night en route to a 6-3 win at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson (two goals), Joel Farabee, Scott...
NHL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
27K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy