WATCH: ‘Stand with Kyrie Irving’ protest taking place outside Brooklyn Nets game

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at the Barclays Center in New York City Sunday afternoon without star guard Kyrie Irving on the court.

As you likely already know, Irving is not able to play home games this season due to local mandates that require individuals attending large-scale indoor events to be vaccinated. In turn, the Nets have announced that he’ll remain sidelined until the NBA champion gets the COVID-19 vaccination.

With the Nets opening up their home slate after two consecutive road games, anti-vaxxers are taking to the Barclays Center in a “stand with Kyrie Irving protest.” At one point, barriers were broken down at the arena.

The protest itself was seemingly pretty large .

It also represented a mix of different personalities.

As for Irving, the star guard has made it clear he’s not anti-vaccine. Rather, he’s against mandates that the All-Star claims is costing people their livelihoods.

“I am staying grounded in what I believe in. It is as simple as that. It is not about being anti-vax or about being on one side or the other,” Kyrie Irving said earlier in October . “It is just really about being true to what feels good for me. If I am going to be demonized for having more questions and taking my time to make a decision with my life, that is just what it is. I know the consequences of the decisions that I make with my life. I am not here to sugarcoat any of that.”

The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has made it very clear that the team’s decision to keep Kyrie Irving off the court is strictly business. Tsai hopes that Irving “gets vaccinated as soon as possible,” but is currently unsure about that possibility. As long as New York continues to have a vaccine mandate, the star point guard will be unable to join the team as an unvaccinated player.
Kyrie Irving
920 ESPN

Charles Barkley Rips Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving on Vax Stance

Last night the NBA debuted their 2021-22 season on TNT. There was a lot to be excited about, as the season tipped off with the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, led by their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo taking on the powerful Brooklyn Nets, led by superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden. All seemed wonderful but something or someone was missing and Charles Barkley didn't miss a beat pointing it out.
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant makes Kyrie Irving admission amid Brooklyn stumbles

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant recently cleared the air about his honest take on his team continuing on without the services of Kyrie Irving. After another tough loss at home, this time against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the former MVP revealed that it’s definitely been challenging not having their primary court general out there as Irving continues to miss time due to the whole COVID-19 vaccine fiasco.
New York Post

76ers taking big Ben Simmons risk that Nets shut down with Kyrie Irving

PHILADELPHIA — The NBA’s two biggest melodramas played out on the same Wells Fargo Center court Friday night, as the Nets and 76ers, both championship contenders, played without their All-Star guards and biggest headaches. The Nets’ Kyrie Irving is out because he has steadfastly refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19,...
chatsports.com

Nets briefly put Barclays Center on lockdown after protest for Kyrie Irving turns ugly

Kyrie Irving was neither seen nor heard at the Brooklyn Nets' home opener on Sunday, but the effects of his decision to refuse to get vaccinated were on full display. Ahead of the game, a large group of anti-vaccine mandate protesters appeared outside the Barclays Center, demanding Irving be allowed to play NBA games again. Even though he is only barred from Nets home games due to New York protocols, the Nets have announced Irving will not play until the situation is resolved.
Rolling Stone

Anti-Vax, Pro-Kyrie Irving Protestors Rally at Brooklyn Nets Arena Ahead of Home Opener

Anti-vax protestors descended on Brooklyn’s Barclays Center ahead of Sunday afternoon’s Nets game in support of Kyrie Irving, who is currently unable to play basketball at home games due to the city’s vaccine mandate. Video from outside the arenas shows dozens of protestors waving flags, touting anti-vax signs and chanting “No vaccine mandate, Stand with Kyrie.” According to Newsday’s Barbara Barker, the protestors managed to jump the barricades outside the arena and congregated at the entryway of the Barclays Center. Getting scary out here. Crowd of protesters just jumped barricades and pushing towards door. Chanting let Kyrie play. pic.twitter.com/PlSu5B8amV — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb)...
mediaite.com

WATCH: Chaos Breaks Out As Anti-Vax ‘Stand With Kyrie Irving’ Protesters Smash Through Barriers and Try to Break Down Arena Doors

A chaotic scene has developed outside the Barclays Center, the home for the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, where anti-vaccine protesters knocked down security barricades and attempted to break down the doors to the arena. The protesters are there to show support for the anti-vaccine position of Nets superstar Kyrie Irving, whose...
fadeawayworld.net

Can The Brooklyn Nets Win The Championship Without Kyrie Irving?

Much is being made about the Kyrie Irving situation at the moment because the former NBA champion and 7-time All-Star is refusing to take the Covid vaccination, which has ultimately shut him out of the team. The Nets have made it clear that the team is moving forward without Irving, even if the point guard is available for away games.
fadeawayworld.net

Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Have Taken Calls On Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving will not be able to play any games for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and that certainly hurts the Brooklyn Nets' quest for a championship. While the Nets do still have Kevin Durant and James Harden, it's clear that they're not the same team without Kyrie Irving. One...
Reuters

Protesters show support for Irving's vaccine stance ahead of Nets game

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Protesters scaled barricades and pushed toward the doors of the Brooklyn Nets' home arena on Sunday in support of NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, who cannot join the team as he has chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Videos that surfaced online showed protesters outside the...
Black Enterprise

Anti-Vaxxers Gather at Brooklyn Nets’ Home Opener to Support Kyrie Irving

The saga of Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving has another turn as a group of anti-vax supporters protested and swarmed the Nets’ home opener. According to NBC 4 New York, a few dozen fans who supported Irving’s choice to not get a COVID-19 vaccination shot in order to play home games in New York this NBA season gathered outside the Barclays Center on Sunday right before the game.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

