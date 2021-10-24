Why Companies Want to Be Known as 'The Brand That Cares'

When it comes to brand loyalty, there are a few which clearly rise above the others. When it comes to cars, it’s Tesla. Cell phones and tablets, Apple. Fast food, Chick-fil-A. Quick cup of coffee, Starbucks. No matter if you like, love or never have used the examples above, one common trait they all have in common is very strong brand and customer loyalty. There is, however, one company which has their customers taking it to an even higher level. Harley-Davidson. This company’s customers travel from all over the country to attend rallies, get tattoos of the company logo on their bodies and would never think about owning or riding on a different product. Now that is brand loyalty. You can be sure when those two inventors in Wisconsin were messing with small motors and bicycles a hundred plus years ago, they had no idea the cult-like following they would eventually create – a tattoo worthy brand. Before you start thinking, ‘that could never happen with our organization’, think again. What would it take to have a local, regional, or national brand so good that people simply could not live without it? Like Chick Fil A or Starbucks, people would be willing to drive a little further and wait a little longer just to experience the best. How deep does your team’s loyalty run? How loyal are your customers / patients to your “brand” You may not have staff and visitors running out and getting tattoos on their biceps right away, but what might it take to come close. Sit down with your leadership team and simply ask, ‘what would it take to be the brand that people simply could not live without and what can we start doing today to help get us there?’ After they figure out you are serious, it will be worth a discussion or two.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO