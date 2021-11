This year you can treat your family to a Thanksgiving at LEGOLAND New York. The Hudson Valley's massive LEGO theme park in Goshen will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Because it's the theme park's first year of operation, many residents and season ticket holders are trying to figure out just how long the park will remain open through the cold winter months. LEGOLAND's other locations in California and Florida are in much milder climates that can remain open year-round. But once the temperatures drop and the snow begins to fall, it's almost certain that LEGOLAND New York will need to go into hibernation until spring.

GOSHEN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO